The Isovaleric Acidemia IVA Treatment Global Market Poised For Ascendancy With Anticipated 5.8% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The incredible growth trajectory of the isovaleric acidemia IVA treatment market can be ascribed to increasing awareness of rare metabolic disorders, the augmentation of newborn screening programs, surging government funding for orphan diseases, and a rising demand tied to early diagnosis and genetic counseling. In 2024, the market was valued at $0.60 billion, it is predicted to surge to $0.63 billion in 2025 marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Isovaleric Acidemia IVA Treatment Market Size?

In the forecast period, the isovaleric acidemia IVA treatment market is slated to register blistering growth and is set to expand to a staggering $0.79 billion by 2029 maintaining its CAGR at 5.8%. The momentum for growth during the predicted period can be attributed to a rise in the adoption of innovative gene therapies, increasing investments in rare disease research, numerous collaborations between biotech firms and research institutes, and improvements in personalized medicine for treating metabolic disorders. Moreover, advancements in screening methodologies for newborns, developing targeted gene editing tools, and the innovation of novel enzyme replacement formulations are some of the defining trends of this period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Isovaleric Acidemia IVA Treatment Market?

A crucial driver of the isotonic acidemia IVA treatment market is the escalating prevalence of metabolic disorders. Metabolic disorders disrupt normal metabolic processes, impacting how the body converts food into energy. Isovaleric acidemia treatment assists in managing metabolic disorders by grapple with the buildup of toxic substances in the body, restoring normal metabolic function, and averting complications like neurological damage. For instance, in 2022, around 25.5 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes, accounting for 7.6% of the total population, as highlighted by the American Diabetes Association.

Sustained awareness of rare genetic disorders is anticipated to fuel the market, supported by improved diagnosis techniques and comprehensive early detection. Consequently, isovaleric acidemia treatment, which reduces the buildup of toxic metabolites and mitigates metabolic crises, becomes a vital requirement.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Isovaleric Acidemia IVA Treatment Market?

Major contributors to the isovaleric acidemia IVA treatment market include Nestlé Health Science S.A., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Vitaflo International Ltd., Orchard Therapeutics plc, Editas Medicine Inc., Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Targeted Medical Pharma Inc., Solace Nutrition LLC, Nutricia Metabolics, Bluebird Bio Inc., Verve Therapeutics Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

How Is The Isovaleric Acidemia IVA Treatment Market Segmented?

The isovaleric acidemia IVA treatment market can be divided into segments based on:

Segments:

1 Type:

oClassical Isovaleric Acidemia

oModerate Isovaleric Acidemia

oNon-classical Isovaleric Acidemia

2 Treatment:

oDietary Management

oEnzyme Replacement Therapy

oGene Therapy

oPharmacological Treatment

3 Route of Administration:

oOral

oInjectable

Subsegments:

1 Classical Isovaleric Acidemia:

oDietary Management

oCarnitine Supplementation

oGlycine Supplementation

oEmergency Management

oGene Therapy Non-classical Isovaleric Acidemia:

oObservation and Preventive Care

oMild Dietary Modifications

oOccasional Supplementation

oGenetic Counseling and Monitoring

What Are The Regional Insights In The Isovaleric Acidemia IVA Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the isovaleric acidemia IVA treatment market. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report includes regional analysis for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

