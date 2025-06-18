403
EU plans to cut off Russian energy imports from Russia to EU
(MENAFN) According to reports, the European Commission has introduced a proposed law designed to fully cut off natural gas and oil imports from Russia to the European Union by the conclusion of 2027. This legislation is a key element of the Commission’s broader REPowerEU strategy aimed at reinforcing energy independence.
The proposal outlines a firm timeline: beginning January 1, 2026, no new agreements involving Russian gas would be permitted. Any current short-term gas contracts must be ended by June 17, 2026. As for longer-term deals involving pipeline gas or liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russian sources, they would be allowed to remain in place, but only until the end of 2027.
To support the transition, EU nations will be obligated to submit detailed plans showing how they intend to diversify their energy sources. These plans must include specific steps and timelines to reduce and ultimately eliminate reliance on Russian fossil fuels.
The proposed regulation also demands that member states disclose data on Russian gas volumes and existing contractual ties, including LNG deliveries. This measure is intended to improve transparency and ensure that the rules are enforceable.
Though Russian oil imports have already seen a sharp drop—from making up 27% of the EU’s supply in early 2022 to only 3% by 2024—the Commission insists on a total halt to these imports by 2027. As stated in the plan, this final step is considered essential to remove any lingering strategic vulnerabilities.
Before becoming law, the proposal must still receive formal approval from both the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. For it to pass, a qualified majority vote will be necessary.
