403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Court Releases Victory Party Leader After Detention
(MENAFN) A court in Istanbul ordered the release of Umit Ozdag, the head of the nationalist Victory Party, on Tuesday—five months after his arrest on charges tied to inciting social unrest.
Ozdag was taken into custody in January, accused of fueling anti-refugee sentiment through posts on social media. Authorities linked his online activity to violent demonstrations that erupted in Kayseri in mid-2024.
Despite issuing a prison sentence of two years, four months, and three days for “inciting hatred and hostility or degrading the public,” the court ruled that Ozdag would walk free. His release was granted after the court took into account the 148 days he had already spent in detention while awaiting trial.
Ozdag addressed reporters shortly after emerging from Marmara Prison in Istanbul, maintaining his innocence. He declared that he did not commit any crime, adding that it was a political case. His trial had become a flashpoint in national discourse, drawing widespread public attention.
The charges stem from riots that broke out on June 30, 2024, in the central province of Kayseri.
The violence followed allegations that a Syrian man had sexually assaulted a young girl. Mobs targeted Syrian-owned homes, businesses, and vehicles. The unrest quickly spread across multiple cities, prompting a nationwide crackdown in which over 1,000 individuals were detained, officials said.
Ozdag’s Victory Party, established in 2021, has positioned itself as a vocal opponent of illegal immigration and has called for migrants to return to their countries of origin. According to Turkish government figures, the country currently shelters over 4 million registered migrants, the majority of whom are Syrians.
Ozdag was taken into custody in January, accused of fueling anti-refugee sentiment through posts on social media. Authorities linked his online activity to violent demonstrations that erupted in Kayseri in mid-2024.
Despite issuing a prison sentence of two years, four months, and three days for “inciting hatred and hostility or degrading the public,” the court ruled that Ozdag would walk free. His release was granted after the court took into account the 148 days he had already spent in detention while awaiting trial.
Ozdag addressed reporters shortly after emerging from Marmara Prison in Istanbul, maintaining his innocence. He declared that he did not commit any crime, adding that it was a political case. His trial had become a flashpoint in national discourse, drawing widespread public attention.
The charges stem from riots that broke out on June 30, 2024, in the central province of Kayseri.
The violence followed allegations that a Syrian man had sexually assaulted a young girl. Mobs targeted Syrian-owned homes, businesses, and vehicles. The unrest quickly spread across multiple cities, prompting a nationwide crackdown in which over 1,000 individuals were detained, officials said.
Ozdag’s Victory Party, established in 2021, has positioned itself as a vocal opponent of illegal immigration and has called for migrants to return to their countries of origin. According to Turkish government figures, the country currently shelters over 4 million registered migrants, the majority of whom are Syrians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment