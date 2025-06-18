403
LA mayor lifts curfew after one week of shutdown
(MENAFN) According to reports, the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, has officially ended the curfew that had been enforced for a week in parts of the city’s downtown area. The curfew had been introduced to address safety concerns in the wake of unrest affecting the community.
"The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community," Bass stated.
The decision to lift the restriction takes effect immediately. The mayor emphasized her commitment to maintaining order amid uncertain developments, saying, "I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed." She added, "My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods."
Just a day earlier, Bass had shortened the nightly curfew hours, citing positive outcomes from the city’s public safety strategies. That curfew, initially put into place on June 10, had limited activity from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time.
