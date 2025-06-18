STAGWELL's (STGW) CONSULUM AND PARTNERS LAUNCH MAYDAN SPORTS: A GLOBAL SPORTS ENGAGEMENT COLLECTIVE DEDICATED TO THE MENA REGION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unveiled at, the official LIONS Sport Partner of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Maydan Sports is a purpose-built alliance of global and regional specialists in sports marketing, communications, fan experience, partnerships, and immersive technology.

The MENA region is the fastest-growing sports market in the world. With landmark events like the FIFA World Cup, Asian Football Cups, the Asian Winter Games, Esports Olympics, Formula 1 races, Gold Cups and combat sports championships, the region is becoming a powerhouse for sport, innovation, and global engagement .

"With the world's eyes firmly on the region, the potential for all stakeholders - from governments and brands to local youth and communities - is immense," said Dr. Craig Wilkie, Managing Director of Maydan Sports . "Maydan Sports is designed to drive this momentum and ensure our clients' sporting agendas deliver enduring impact."

Maydan Sports draws on the collective strength of several award-winning Stagwell agencies and companies:



Consulum – Regional strategy and communications consultancy with deep MENA sports experience.

Allison Worldwide – Global communications firm, lead PR agency for a Cannes Lions Titanium-winning campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Qatar) among others.

ARound – Pioneering stadium-scale AR, transforming fan and sponsor experiences across major sports including MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS.

Assembly – Delivering high impact media campaigns and more for the MENA region's largest events and sports leagues.

Code and Theory – Digital transformation partner for the NFL, USTA and the MLB. Gold Rabbit Sports – Sports marketing and commercial strategy firm advising rightsholders like the Kansas City Chiefs and MLS as well as sports sponsors around the world.

