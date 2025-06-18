Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Blackrock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs


2025-06-18 05:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2025 .

Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.128
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.293
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.462
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.592
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $0.294
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.036
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.181
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.238
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW $0.922
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.058
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.198
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.102
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.072
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO $0.623
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.442
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.078
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.334
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.304
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.397
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.356
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.107
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.076
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.096
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW $0.362
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U $0.266
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.239
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.079
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM $0.150
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.122
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.088
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD $0.305
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.122
iShares China Index ETF XCH $0.258
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $0.164
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN $0.327
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.186
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.156
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.464
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.390
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.057
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.115
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA $0.159
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV $0.180
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR $0.926
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.108
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.059
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC $0.334
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U $0.245
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF $0.712
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U $0.523
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.182
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH $0.633
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.136
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM $0.272
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC $0.476
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.239
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.267
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.224
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $0.464
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU $0.611
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP $0.147
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.578
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.112
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.190
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.140
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.184
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.169
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.050
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD $0.143
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI $0.372
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.235
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK $0.011
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.075
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC $0.396
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.074
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.292
iShares India Index ETF XID $0.000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.075
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.106
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.523
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.165
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT $0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.072
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC $0.144
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U $0.106
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.159
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH $0.117
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI $0.667
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML $0.472
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM $0.273
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.106
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.054
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.238
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.175
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.317
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW $0.416
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY $0.255
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.060
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ $0.073
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU $0.090
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U $0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.048
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.071
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.046
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA $0.473
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM $0.216
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.061
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.120
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.137
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.099
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.056
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.101
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC $0.152
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH $0.127
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP $0.300
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC $0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.119
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.048
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.103
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.121
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.089
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU $0.155
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.109
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.113
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.131
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.102
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.117
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS $0.243
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U $0.178
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC $0.216
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U $0.159
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.173
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.175
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.110
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.147
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.108
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.151
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD $0.603

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.129


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2025 , which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at .

About BlackRock
 BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
 iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: ...


MENAFN18062025004107003653ID1109689495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search