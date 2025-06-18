Blackrock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2025 . Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.049 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.051 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.128 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.293 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.462 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.592 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $0.294 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.036 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.181 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.238 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW $0.922 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.058 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.198 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.102 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.072 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO $0.623 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.442 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.078 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.334 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.304 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.397 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.356 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.107 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.105 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.076 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.096 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW $0.362 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U $0.266 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.239 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.079 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM $0.150 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.069 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.121 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.122 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.088 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD $0.305 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.122 iShares China Index ETF XCH $0.258 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $0.164 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN $0.327 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.186 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.156 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.464 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.390 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.074 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.044 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.057 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.115 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA $0.159 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV $0.180 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR $0.926 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.055 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.108 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.059 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC $0.334 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U $0.245 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF $0.712 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U $0.523 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.182 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH $0.633 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.136 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM $0.272 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC $0.476 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.239 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.267 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.224 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $0.464 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU $0.611 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP $0.147 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.578 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.112 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.190 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.140 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.184 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.169 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.050 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD $0.143 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI $0.372 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.235 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK $0.011 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.075 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC $0.396 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.077 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.074 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.292 iShares India Index ETF XID $0.000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.075 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.106 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.523 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.165 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT $0.000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.072 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC $0.144 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U $0.106 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.159 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH $0.117 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI $0.667 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML $0.472 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM $0.273 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.106 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.054 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.238 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.175 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.317 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW $0.416 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY $0.255 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.060 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ $0.073 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU $0.090 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U $0.066 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.062 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.048 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.071 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.054 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.046 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA $0.473 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM $0.216 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.061 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.120 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.137 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.099 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.056 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.101 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC $0.152 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH $0.127 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP $0.300 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC $0.173 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.119 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.048 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.103 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.121 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.089 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU $0.155 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.109 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.113 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.131 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.102 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.117 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS $0.243 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U $0.178 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC $0.216 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U $0.159 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.173 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.175 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.110 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.147 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.108 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.151 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD $0.603

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash

Distribution Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.129



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2025 , which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: ...

