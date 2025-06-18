Peru Insurance Industry Report 2025: Kpis, Product Categories, Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Changes, And Future Growth Prospects 2020-2024 & 2025-2029
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Peru's insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, premium accepted and ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Peru economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Peru insurance industry. A comprehensive overview of the Peru economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities. The Peruvian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements. The Peruvian insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business. Peru's reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Peru insurance industry for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period. It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Peru's insurance industry and market forecasts to 2029. It profiles the top life insurance companies in Peru and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Economy Overview Regulatory and Compliance Key Market Trends Life Insurance: Trends and KPIs Life Insurance: LoB General Insurance: Trends and KPIs General Insurance: LoB Competitive Landscape Reinsurance Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Pacifico Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros RIMAC Seguros y Reaseguros La Positiva Vida Seguros y Reaseguros Mapfre Peru Interseguro Seguros Protecta Seguros Ohio National Seguros Vivir Seguros BNP Paribas Cardif Seguros y Reaseguros Crecer Seguros Chubb Seguros RIMAC Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. Pacifico Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. Mapfre Peru La Positiva Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros Chubb Seguros Avla Seguros Secrex Seguros Interseguro Seguros Insur Seguros Qualitas Seguros BNP Paribas Cardif Seguros y Reaseguros Liberty Seguros Crecer Seguros Protecta Seguros La Positiva Vida Seguros y Reaseguros Vivir Seguros
