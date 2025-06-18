Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18.6.2025 AT 12:25

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 150 million Schuldschein loan agreement

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 150 million freely transferable loan agreement (Schuldschein). The loan is targeted to institutional investors. It is divided into two floating rate and two fixed rate tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years. Huhtamaki will use the funds for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 102 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at .


