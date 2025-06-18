At The 53Rd Anniversary Of Title IX Less Than 11% Of NCAA Schools Comply With The Law

This shows the gap between how many roster spots women athletes actually received each year and the number that Title IX mandates. In 2023-2024, that gap was over 219,000.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the 53rd anniversary of Title IX approaches on June 23, Accelerate Equity analyzed new data from the Department of Education for 2023-2024 and found that colleges provided $500 million less in athletic aid (scholarships) for women than they did for men. 84% of colleges and 89% of NCAA schools fell short of providing women equal opportunity and athletic aid, as required by Title IX. Accelerate Equity's Gender Equity Dashboard is a free resource that allows users to see how well every college is doing at providing equal treatment to women athletes.

Women received $2.29 billion in athletic aid while men received $2.79 billion. Pamela Seidenman, founder of Accelerate Equity, commented,“If women received proportional opportunities to play, they would be receiving hundreds of millions more in athletic scholarships. And the gap is growing in how much less women receive relative to men each year, reaching over half a billion in 2023-2024. In addition, the recent House v. NCAA settlement awards over 90% of back damages to male athletes. This will further widen the gap between how schools treat their male and female athletes.”

Women received 314,000 roster spots on intercollegiate teams in 2023-2024, while men received over 431,000. Title IX requires that colleges offer women opportunities to play sports (roster spots) proportional to their percentage of undergraduate students. However, women comprised 55% of all undergraduates in 2023 - 2024, but received less than 42% of roster spots. If women had received proportional opportunities, they would have received over 533,000 roster spots across all colleges.

Seidenman added,“This June is the 53rd anniversary of Title IX. The fact that only 14% of colleges and universities and less than 11% of all NCAA schools comply with the law is crazy. We built the Gender Equity Dashboard to bring visibility to the issue. The Dashboard is a free public resource that makes it easy to see if women are getting an equitable number of roster spots and athletic scholarships at any college, as the law requires. Users can also see how spending on men's and women's sports and on recruiting compares at any college.”

Other key findings:

-For every $1 spent on intercollegiate men's teams, 53 cents is spent on women's teams.

-For every $1 spent on recruiting for men's teams, 38 cents is spent on recruiting for women's teams.

-Only 115 NCAA schools, out of a total of 1054, self-report that they provide proportional opportunities and scholarships to women athletes.

-NCAA schools provided 232,000 roster spots to women. Had they provided a proportional number, they would have offered over 384,000.

Accelerate Equity advances opportunity and equal treatment for women's college sports and girls' high school sports. The Gender Equity Dashboard brings awareness to how every school is doing at providing equitable treatment to women athletes. Our analysis uses data that colleges self-report to the Department of Education.

