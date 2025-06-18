Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The kidney fibrosis treatment market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and it is expected to continue the upward trend. Valued at $6.93 billion in 2024, the market is slated to reach $7.58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This historic growth can largely be attributed to increasing research and development investments in fibrosis-targeting therapies and an active government role in funding kidney disease management initiatives. The growth is further propelled by rising patient awareness of kidney transplantation and fibrosis treatment options, as well as an expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing aging population.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market Size?

Moving forward, the report anticipates rapid growth in the kidney fibrosis treatment market in the coming years. The market size is projected to soar to $10.78 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, a rising demand for advanced therapies for renal fibrosis management, growing awareness of early-stage kidney fibrosis detection, increasing adoption of personalized medicine in kidney disease treatment, and a mounting incidence of diabetes and hypertension.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market?

The prevailing trend of increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases coupled with a burgeoning clinical trial activity will further augment the growth of the kidney fibrosis treatment market. Chronic kidney disease CKD is a gradual regression of kidney function over time. Often brought on by conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, CKD leads to an accumulation of waste products in the body. This disease is becoming more common due to a rise in diabetes rates, which damage kidney blood vessels and impair their filtering ability.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market?

Key industry players pioneering the growth of the kidney fibrosis treatment market include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Cara Therapeutics Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Chinook Therapeutics Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Travere Therapeutics Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics Inc., ProKidney LLC, Alentis Therapeutics AG, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Galecto Biotech AB, and Purespring Therapeutics Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How Is The Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market Segmented?

Market segmentation reveals that the kidney fibrosis treatment market industry is divided by:

- Treatment Type: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Ace Inhibitors, Angiotensin Ii Receptor Blockers Arbs, Pirfenidone, Renin Inhibitors, Vasopeptidase Inhibitors, and Other Treatment Types.

- Diagnosis: Blood Tests, Urine Tests, Imaging Tests, and Kidney Biopsy.

- Application: Chronic Kidney Diseases, Kidney Cancer Treatment, and Other Applications.

- End-User: Clinics, Research Center, and Hospitals.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market?

North America held the lion's share of the kidney fibrosis treatment market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to post the most robust growth during the forecast period. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2025

/report/kidney-transplant-global-market-report

Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-kidney-global-market-report

Rare Kidney Diseases Global Market Report 2025

/report/rare-kidney-diseases-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.