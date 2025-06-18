Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market Expected To Reach $2.44 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Balances And Scales Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global laboratory balances and scales market has experienced robust growth in recent years. Industry watchers anticipate that the market will grow from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. Factors propelling this growth include rising research and development activities, government support for laboratory advancements, expanding demand in the food and beverage sector, an increasing number of research laboratories, and a growing demand for precise and reliable measurements.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Laboratory Balances And Scales Market Size?

The laboratory balances and scales market is poised for further strong growth. It is projected to reach $2.44 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This anticipated growth will be spurred by the escalating demand for highly accurate instruments, an increased emphasis on safety regulations, growing focus on quality control, emergent automation in labs, and a rising popularity of digital balances. Notably, specific market trends to watch over this period include miniaturization and portability of devices, augmented automation in weighing processes, integrations with laboratory information management systems LIMS and sustainable product design and increased use of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning in balances.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Laboratory Balances And Scales Market?

Exploring the market drivers, the increased demand in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is expected to push the growth of the laboratory balances and scales market forward. These sectors focus on the development, production, and marketing of drugs and therapies, with pharmaceutical companies primarily concentrating on chemical-based medications and biotechnology firms leveraging biological processes and organisms for medical and scientific advancements. The growing demand in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases as these conditions require long-term treatment, advanced therapies, and continuous drug development to improve patient outcomes and manage healthcare burdens. Laboratory balances and scales support these sectors by ensuring precise measurement of compounds, which is crucial for accurate formulation, quality control, and compliance with regulatory standards.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Laboratory Balances And Scales Market?

In terms of industry stakeholders, major companies operating in the laboratory balances and scales market include Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Bizerba SE & Co KG, Seca GmbH & Co KG, Radwag Balances and Scales, LABindia Instruments Pvt Ltd, Tanita Corporation, Bonso Electronics International Inc., A&D Holon Holdings Co Ltd, Citizen Scales Pvt Ltd, PCE Holding GmbH, Adam Equipment Co. Ltd., Gram Precision, Phoenix Instrument GmbH, Contech Instruments Ltd, Intelligent Weighing Technology Inc, CAS Corporation, Torbal Scales, Tree Scales.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Laboratory Balances And Scales Market?

These major industry laboratory balances and scales market players are focusing on developing innovative products, equipped with smart features such as advanced routine testing functions, designed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. For instance, in February 2024, Mettler-Toledo LLC, a US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing firm, introduced a new generation of laboratory balances boasting smart features such as Ergo Doors, Smart Pan, Status Light, Level Control, and advanced routine testing functions.

How Is The Laboratory Balances And Scales Market Segmented?

The laboratory balances and scales market covered in this report is segmented by product type, technology, and end-user. By product type, the market is segmented into Micro Balance, Analytical Balances, Compact Scale, Precision Balances, Moisture Balances, among others. The market is further divided by technology into Mechanical Balances, Electronic Balances, and Hybrid Balances. By end-user, the market covers Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, Biotechnology Product Testing Laboratories, Chemical And Material Testing Laboratories, Food And Beverage Testing Laboratories, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Laboratory Balances And Scales Market?

North America was the largest region in the laboratory balances and scales market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

