Unveiling The Laser Therapy Global Market Report 2025: Projected Growth, Key Players, And Emerging Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The laser therapy market has shown robust growth in recent years. In 2025 alone, the market's size is forecasted to reach approximately $4.68 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from $4.36 billion in 2024.

What Factors Contributed To The Laser Therapy Market's Historic Growth?

Historic growth of the laser therapy market can be attributed to increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions, growing awareness of aesthetic laser treatments, expanding dental laser applications, and increasing demand in sports injury management. This sector saw robust growth, which will be further amplified in the coming years as it is set to reach a whopping $6.14 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Are There Phenomenal Trends And Innovations To Look Out For In The Forecasted Period In The Laser Therapy Market?

Remarkable trends driving growth in the forecast period include the development of wearable and portable laser therapy devices, the integration of artificial intelligence in laser device diagnostics, the shift towards personalized laser treatment protocols, the expansion of telemedicine-compatible laser solutions, and increasing research on laser therapy for systemic diseases.

What's Fueling The Demand For Laser Therapy Market?

The rising demand for cosmetic surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the laser therapy market going forward. Cosmetic surgeries are elective surgical procedures aimed at enhancing or altering the appearance of individuals involving facial reshaping, body contouring, or skin rejuvenation. This demand for cosmetic surgeries is further strengthened by the societal and media-driven focus on physical appearance along with advances in minimally invasive techniques and greater affordability.

Who Are The Major Power Players In The Laser Therapy Market?

Leading companies in the laser therapy market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Coherent Corp., EQT AB, IPG Photonics Corporation, BTL Industries, El. S.p.A., AngioDynamics Inc., Great Plains Technology Center, Biolase Inc., Erchonia, Convergent Dental, biolitec Group, CAO Group Inc., AMD Lasers, DH Life Sciences LLC, and BioLight Technologies LLC.

What Innovations Are Key Industry Players Bringing To The Laser Therapy Market?

Major companies operating in the laser therapy market are introducing innovative products such as automated non-contact laser therapy devices, streamlining clinical workflow, and enhancing treatment accessibility. For instance, in February 2025, Alcon, a Switzerland-based ophthalmic surgical product company, launched Voyager Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty DSLT for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension in the United States.

How Is The Laser Therapy Market Segmented?

The laser therapy market encapsulates different segments and sub-segments:

- By Type: Diode Lasers, Solid State Lasers, Liquid Lasers, Semiconductor Lasers, Gas Lasers, Dye Lasers, and Other Types.

- By Mode Of Delivery: Contact Mode, Non-Contact Mode.

- By Application: Dermatology And Aesthetics, Dental, Ophthalmology, Urology, Cardiovascular, Oncology.

- By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users.

Which Regions Demonstrate The Largest And Fastest Growth In The Laser Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the laser therapy market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The detailed analysis covers all prime regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

