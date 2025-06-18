Global Lateral Flow Reader Market To Reach $2.24 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.1%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Lateral Flow Reader Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The lateral flow reader market is undergoing significant growth, catapulting from $1.32 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.47 billion in 2025. This represents a notable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The growth throughout the historical period is attributed to the increased use of these devices in pregnancy testing, veterinary diagnostics, and food safety testing, coupled with the increased availability of low-cost readers and the growing demand for rapid diagnostics.

How Big Is The Lateral Flow Reader Market?

With a projected growth from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025, the lateral flow reader market is set to surge at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The market is also forecasted to swell to $2.24 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 11.1%. This growth can be attributed to an increase in infectious disease testing, the growth of personalized medicine, rising demand for non-laboratory testing, the expansion of point-of-care POC testing, and increasing use in veterinary diagnostics. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with smartphone apps, cloud-based data storage, customizable software interfaces, improved optical sensors, and fluorescence-based detection.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Lateral Flow Reader Market?

A major driver is the increasing adoption of home healthcare. The growing lateral flow reader market trend of patients receiving medical care, monitoring, and treatment in their homes, rather than in traditional clinical settings, can be attributed to the demand for more convenient, cost-effective, and personalized care options. This trend is particularly notable among older populations and patients with chronic conditions. Lateral flow readers in home healthcare are used to provide rapid, accurate interpretation of diagnostic tests, which enable timely medical decisions without the need for clinical visits. For example, in July 2024, the Australian Health and Welfare Institute reported a surge in older Australians utilizing home care services, from 57,000 to over 258,000 over the past decade, a growth of 357%.

Who Are The Key Players In Lateral Flow Reader Market?

The lateral flow reader market is comprised of major companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Co, Hologic Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quidelortho Corp, QIAGEN, Hamamatsu Photonics, Molbio Diagnostics, Gold Standard Diagnostics, VICAM, OPERON, Abingdon Health, Eurofins Technologies, DH Life Sciences LLC, IUL Instruments, and BioAssay Works LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Lateral Flow Reader Market?

Companies in the space are focusing on technological advancements such as lateral flow test strip readers. These devices read and analyze the results of lateral flow assays using optical detection methods which provide quantitative or semi-quantitative measurements of substances, such as biomarkers or pathogens, on test strips. An illustrative instance is the January 2022 launch of the RapidScan ST5-W Lateral Flow Test Strip Reader by Eurofins Abraxis, a division of Eurofins Scientific. This new instrument, designed specifically for in-process testing applications, brings an enrichment to industries requiring rapid, reliable, and flexible contamination testing, like food and feed manufacturing, grain trading, and environmental monitoring.

How Is The Lateral Flow Reader Market Segmented?

The lateral flow reader market is segmented based on various factors such as type, technology, distribution channel, application, and end user. Handheld and benchtop readers are the two types; the technologies used are colorimetric and fluorescence. The distribution channels include direct sales, third-party distributors, and online sales. Applications cover fertility testing, infectious diseases testing, drug development, veterinary diagnostics, and other applications. The end users range from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies, point of care, and other end users. They again sub-segment into different categories.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Lateral Flow Reader Market?

North America leads the pack when it comes to the lateral flow reader market. However, it's Asia-Pacific that's set to be the fastest-growing region over the projection period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

