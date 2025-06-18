403
Russia Hits Ukrainian Defense Infrastructure
(MENAFN) The Russian Armed Forces have initiated a sequence of offensives aimed at Ukraine’s military production infrastructure, according to a declaration from the Defense Ministry in Moscow.
On Tuesday, the ministry revealed that a coordinated assault, utilizing “high-precision” weaponry delivered by air, land, and sea—including drones—was executed against military-industrial installations located in both the Kiev Region and the portion of Zaporozhye Region still under Ukrainian control.
“The goal of the strikes has been accomplished. All designated targets have been hit,” authorities asserted in the official statement.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, posting on social media, alleged that more than 440 unmanned aerial vehicles and 32 rockets struck various sites in Odessa, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, and Nikolaev.
He stated that 15 individuals were killed and 75 more sustained injuries.
Zelensky appealed to “the US and Europe to… finally react the way a civilized society reacts to terrorists.”
According to a Ukrainian news platform, which cited military personnel, one of the Russian attacks obliterated a munitions storage site in the Kiev Region.
Additionally, it reported that a dormitory belonging to an aviation institute in Ukraine’s capital had also been damaged in the strikes.
