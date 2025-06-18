Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Criticizes Intelligence Chief’s Remarks


(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has expressed his belief that Iran was "very close" to acquiring a nuclear weapon, contradicting the judgment of his top intelligence official, Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, who leads the US intelligence community, stated in late March that they "continue to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003."

Her comment reflected the official consensus of American spy agencies regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

However, during a media interaction on Tuesday, Trump dismissed Gabbard’s evaluation. When questioned about her remarks, the president bluntly responded, “I do not care what she said.”

He firmly added, “I think they [Iran] were very close to having them,” clearly referring to nuclear arms.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic lawmaker who transitioned to the Republican Party during the last presidential race, was appointed as the director of national intelligence in February.

Her nomination sparked intense examination and contentious debate in the US Senate.

Throughout her political journey, Gabbard—who also ran for president and served in the Iraq War—built a reputation as a sharp opponent of the US intelligence system she now oversees.

She was also recognized for advocating on behalf of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

