Liverpool Host Bournemouth In Premier League 2025/26 Curtain-Raiser Man Utd To Play Arsenal On Opening Weekend

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 18 (IANS) Champions Liverpool will host Bournemouth in the opening game of the 2025-26 Premier League season on August 15 to begin their title defence, with Manchester United playing Arsenal at Old Trafford on the weekend (August 17) as the full fixtures for 380 matches have been released on Wednesday.

Each of the 20 clubs play the other 19 clubs once home and once away to generate these 380 fixtures. Premier League said that the start date of 2025/26 season August 15 allows for the maximum player rest time available – 83 clear days – from the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 2025/26 season, which will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds, conclude on May 24, 2026, ensuring the Premier League season finishes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period.

After finishing runners-up the past three seasons, Arsenal will start their quest to end a 22-year title drought on August 17 with a trip to Old Trafford, where they have won only twice in the league in the last 18 years.

Liverpool, after their opening match is against AFC Bournemouth, a team they have an excellent record against, will travel to Newcastle United in Matchweek 2, host Arsenal the following weekend, then have a home Merseyside derby and travel to Chelsea inside the opening two months of the season, Premier League reports.

After relinquishing a four-year streak of Premier League titles to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City face a tricky opening match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Elsewhere in Matchweek 1, there are three different head-to-heads between teams who finished in the top 11 last season. Aston Villa host Newcastle in the early fixture on August 16. Later on Saturday, Brighton host Fulham and Brentford start life after Frank with a trip to Nottingham Forest. Newly promoted Sunderland, back in the top flight for the first time since 2016-17, start their campaign at home against West Ham.

The other promoted teams from the Championship Leeds United will face Everton on August 18 under the lights at Elland Road. Everton will have to wait until Matchweek 2 for their first Premier League fixture at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, against Brighton & Hove Albion.