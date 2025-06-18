403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armelsan, PT-LEN sign deal to protect nation from underwater threats
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Armelsan has entered into a partnership with Indonesian state-owned company PT-LEN to safeguard the nation’s critical facilities against underwater threats. The agreement was finalized at the Indo Defence 2025 expo held in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.
Erdem Tumdag, Armelsan’s director of sales, business development, and corporate communications, shared with Anadolu that the company has successfully completed multiple projects in Türkiye and abroad aimed at protecting vital facilities and ports through underwater security measures.
He explained, “We will start a joint project with PT-LEN for the protection of critical facilities at sea and under the jurisdiction of the navy—this project has the potential to evolve into a joint production in the future.”
Armelsan is a prominent player in Türkiye’s defense sector specializing in underwater acoustic technology, with a focus on sonar systems, remotely operated and unmanned underwater vehicles, and sensor systems designed to detect, track, and neutralize underwater threats.
One of their notable products, the remote-controlled unmanned underwater vehicle Kasif, is employed for monitoring and securing essential infrastructure. Additionally, underwater sensor systems are used to gather and process crucial data.
The company holds a vital role in protecting critical facilities and ports from underwater dangers through technologies including diver detection and anti-mine sonar systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, and submarine defense solutions.
Erdem Tumdag, Armelsan’s director of sales, business development, and corporate communications, shared with Anadolu that the company has successfully completed multiple projects in Türkiye and abroad aimed at protecting vital facilities and ports through underwater security measures.
He explained, “We will start a joint project with PT-LEN for the protection of critical facilities at sea and under the jurisdiction of the navy—this project has the potential to evolve into a joint production in the future.”
Armelsan is a prominent player in Türkiye’s defense sector specializing in underwater acoustic technology, with a focus on sonar systems, remotely operated and unmanned underwater vehicles, and sensor systems designed to detect, track, and neutralize underwater threats.
One of their notable products, the remote-controlled unmanned underwater vehicle Kasif, is employed for monitoring and securing essential infrastructure. Additionally, underwater sensor systems are used to gather and process crucial data.
The company holds a vital role in protecting critical facilities and ports from underwater dangers through technologies including diver detection and anti-mine sonar systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, and submarine defense solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment