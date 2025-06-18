Du And Purelifi Announce Bridge XC Collaboration To Revolutionize Outdoor CPE Deployment

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) The Bridge XC is an innovative system that enables wireless data and power transfer through windows, aiming to simplify and accelerate outdoor CPE deployment for broadband and private 5G networks.

Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2025 : du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and pureLiFi today announced the launch of a collaboration to revolutionise outdoor Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) deployment with pureLiFi's Bridge XC, an innovative solution that combines wireless data and power transfer through windows.

The deployment of the Bridge XC, the first consumer LiFi-based solution in the MENA region, represents a transformative step in digital connectivity for du customers. This innovative technology leverages invisible light to deliver wireless, high-speed broadband without the need for drilling or complex installations, making internet access faster, more cost-effective, and reliable. By ensuring stable connectivity even in challenging environments, it enhances user experience with low-latency, multi-gigabit speeds, ideal for gaming, streaming, and remote work.

Saleem Alblooshi Chief Technology Officer at du said: “Buildings naturally challenge 5G coverage due to materials that significantly attenuate sub-6 Ghz and mmWave spectrum signals. Bridge XC offers a solution that not only eliminates these barriers but also provides users with lightning-fast installation and reliable performance.”

The solution optimizes network utilization, improving capacity on sub-6 GHz 5G and mmWave infrastructure, while its interference-free design ensures secure data transmission and readiness for next-gen applications. Differentiating itself from conventional broadband solutions, the Bridge XC seamlessly connects outdoor CPE to indoor networks through windows, bypassing infrastructure limitations to deliver consistent high-speed internet.

Alistair Banham, CEO at pureLiFi said: “We've designed the Bridge XC with our partners Solace Power for versatility across all regions and environments. Bridge XC makes installation seamless, self-installable while keeping costs low and can enable 6x network capacity gains on sub-6 Ghz 5G. It's about creating value at every level.”

Collaborative trials will evaluate reliability, ease of use, and performance across diverse environments, ensuring compatibility with modern requirements for installations supporting 4G, 5G/mmWave, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and fiber ONTs among other use cases. Supported by extensive in house testing the next trial phase will focus on network optimization, self-install process and performance on diverse window types to ensure adoption-ready reliability for global carriers. As the first operator in MENA to onboard light communication alongside RF communication, du solidifies its leadership in cutting-edge connectivity, driving both accessibility and future-proof innovation in the telecommunication industry.