When The AI Hype Wave Crashes

MENAFN - Asia Times) In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has taken centre stage across various industries. From AI-generated art to chatbots in customer service, every sector is seemingly poised for disruption.

It's not just in your news feed every day – venture capital is pouring in, while CEOs are eager to declare their companies“AI-first .” But for those who remember the lofty promises of other technologies that have since faded from memory, there's an uncanny sense of déjà vu.

In 2017, it was blockchain that promised to transform every industry. Companies added “blockchain” to their name and watched stock prices skyrocket, regardless of whether the technology was actually used, or how.

Now, a similar trend is emerging with AI. What's unfolding is not just a wave of innovation, but a textbook example of a tech hype cycle . We've been here many times before.

Understanding the hype cycle

The tech hype cycle , first defined by the research firm Gartner, describes how emerging technologies rise on a wave of inflated promises and expectations, crash into disillusionment and, eventually, find a more realistic and useful application.

The Conversation, CC BY-ND

Recognizing the signs of this cycle is crucial. It helps in distinguishing between genuine technological shifts and passing fads driven by speculative investment and good marketing.

It can also mean the difference between making a good business decision and a very costly mistake. Meta, for example, invested more than US$40 billion into the metaverse idea while seemingly chasing their own manufactured tech hype, only to abandon it later .

When buzz outpaces reality

In 2017, blockchain was everyone's focus. Presented as a revolutionary technology, blockchain offered a decentralized way to record and verify transactions, unlike traditional systems that rely on central authorities or databases.