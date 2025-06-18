CIGA Design Sets Sail With Blue Planet II . Atlantic
The Blue Planet II . Atlantic features CIGA design's award-winning Asynchronous-Follow Movement Technology, inspired by ancient sundials and honored by the GPHG. A single compass hand indicates both hours and minutes, gliding across a dynamic minute dial and a stationary hour ring. With every 30° movement of the hour gear, the minute dial rotates 390°, creating a unique and intuitive expression of time in harmony with the globe's rhythm and ocean currents.
Beneath a curved sapphire crystal, the CNC-engraved dial unfolds the vast contours of the Atlantic, intricately capturing the essence of diverse landscapes. From the rugged Rocky Mountains to the towering Andes, the deep Gulf of Mexico to the sun-drenched Mediterranean, each engraving reflects the distinct identity of its region. As night falls, luminous markers glisten like moonlight on the ocean's surface, while a refined strap offers effortless comfort, ensuring every journey is a seamless experience.
A Story of Discovery, Connection, and Freedom
The Blue Planet II . Atlantic is a living emblem of discovery, connection, and freedom.
Discovery: The Atlantic inspired explorers to venture into the unknown, shaping the Age of Discovery and transforming human understanding.
Connection: For centuries, the Atlantic has been a bridge between continents, uniting cultures and shaping global trade and identity.
Freedom: The Atlantic represents a journey of liberation-where new beginnings are forged, and the spirit of resilience and hope endures.
The Basics
Case Size: 46mm (excluding crown)
Watch Length: 220mm
Case Thickness: 17.05mm
Crown: 6.0mm diameter, CNC grooved
Strap Width: 22.0mm
Strap Material: Fluororubber
Glass: Sapphire glass
Water Resistance: 3ATM
Movement: Self-developed automatic Caliber CD-04-E featuring CIGA design's Asynchronous-follow Technology, operating at 21,600 vph with a 40-hour power reserve and an accuracy of -15/+30 seconds per day.
Pricing :
Steel: $1,199
Titanium Alloy:$1,399
Pre-Launch Special :
Steel: $1,049
Titanium Alloy:$1,249
June 10th - June 24th
Availability :
Now available on the CIGA design official website and Amazon
About Brand
As a trailblazer in watch design and a recipient of the prestigious GPHG award, CIGA design has earned its place on the global stage of fine watchmaking. Driven by the proposition of "Stand Out, By Design," the brand is committed to originality, breaking through traditional boundaries to create designs that embody the spirit of the times and express the wearer's unique individuality.
CIGA Design
