Pakistan's Jaffar Express Attacked Second Time In Recent Months Bomb Blast Derails Six Carriages

MENAFN - Live Mint) Six carriages of the Jaffar Express train derailed on Wednesday after a bomb exploded near the railway track in Pakistan. The incident occurred in Jacobabad District, located in Sindh province, which shares a border with the troubled Balochistan region.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, authorities said.

The blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad, causing six bogies of the Jaffar Express to derail. Following the explosion, a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area. Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast.

| 'Our struggle has come to a point...': BLA releases Jaffar Express hijack video

Train operations were temporarily suspended on the route after the blast. No group has so far claimed responsibility.

An inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.

Jaffar Express targeted second time in recent months

It is the second time in recent months that Jaffar Express was attacked after it was hijacked in March in the Bolan area of Balochistan when travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. It had at least 380 passengers on board. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility.

The Pakistan Armed Forces launched Operation Green Bolan between March 11 and 12 in response to the hijacking of the train, carrying out multiple raids that ultimately led to the rescue of 354 hostages and the killing of 33 BLA insurgents. According to Pakistani officials, at least 64 people were killed in the operation, including 18 soldiers and 33 attackers, while 38 others sustained injuries.