Bomb Threat At Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport Sparks Major Security Search

MENAFN - Live Mint) A bomb threat email received at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning triggered a high-alert security operation, prompting a comprehensive search of the airport premises by specialised bomb disposal squads and security forces. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) at Begumpet confirmed that the threat was reported early in the day, leading to an immediate deployment of bomb detection teams and sniffer dogs to conduct thorough checks across the airport and surrounding areas.

Staff were evacuated from their workspaces as a precaution, and fire safety measures were also put in place during the operation.

The authorities have not found any suspicious objects so far, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threat email, with cybercrime experts examining the internet protocol (IP) address used to send the message. The airport, which primarily handles chartered flights and military operations since the opening of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in 2008, was temporarily placed on alert while the search was conducted.

This incident comes amid a spate of bomb threats targeting airports and flights across India in recent days. Notably, a Lufthansa flight (LH752) from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was forced to return to Frankfurt on June 15 after receiving a bomb threat via email. The airline acted on advice from a bomb threat assessment committee and prioritised passenger safety by diverting the flight as a precautionary measure. Passengers were accommodated in Frankfurt and continued their journey the following day.

Similarly, on June 17, an IndiGo flight 6E 2706 flying from Muscat to Delhi with a stopover at Kochi was compelled to make an emergency landing at Nagpur following a bomb threat. All passengers were safely deboarded, and investigations into the threat are underway.

As of now, the bomb threat at Begumpet Airport remains under investigation, with no confirmed findings of explosives or suspicious devices. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.