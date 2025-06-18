Karnataka Rains: KRS Sees 11-Ft Rise In A Day, Water Levels Surge Across Cauvery Basin
|Sl. No.
|Reservoir
|Maximum Level
|Current Level
|Inflow (Cusecs)
|Outflow (Cusecs)
|1
|KRS (Krishnarajasagara)
|124.80 ft
|113.25 ft
|29,368
|1,024
|2
|Nugu
|2380 ft (MSL)
|2364.50 ft
|846
|110
|3
|Kabini
|2284 ft (MSL)
|2280.51 ft
|21,579
|9,875
|4
|Taraka
|2425 ft (MSL)
|2412.49 ft
|0
|0
|5
|Harangi
|2859 ft (MSL)
|2849.22 ft
|7,888
|12,166
Key observations
- KRS reservoir: With an inflow of 29,368 cusecs and an outflow of just 1,024 cusecs, the water level is steadily rising. Kabini reservoir: Reports a high inflow of 21,579 cusecs, indicating upstream rainfall or releases from other reservoirs. The outflow is 9,875 cusecs. Harangi reservoir: Shows a significant outflow (12,166 cusecs), pointing to active downstream flood management efforts. Taraka reservoir: Currently has no reported inflow or outflow. Nugu reservoir: Reports moderate inflow and minimal outflow, contributing to gradual level increases.
Analysis and outlook
With the monsoon season just beginning, several reservoirs are already nearing their full capacities. The Karnataka government and water management authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated timely measures to regulate river flows and prepare for controlled water releases to prevent flooding in downstream areas.
Authorities remain on alert as rain forecasts continue for the coming days, which may further impact reservoir levels and inflows across the Cauvery basin.
