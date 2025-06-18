Poor SSLC Results: Karnataka Warns Aided School Staff, Withholds Grants

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued strict notices and initiated disciplinary action against teachers and school administrations of private aided high schools that recorded low pass percentages in the 2024–25 SSLC main examination.

Significant decline in SSLC results

Several aided schools in the state recorded pass percentages below 60%, raising serious concerns among education officials. Despite the government issuing specific guidelines earlier in the academic year to improve student learning outcomes, the results have been disappointing. Officials believe these outcomes reflect a lack of adequate teaching skills and academic guidance from school administrators and subject teachers.

Government initiates strict measures, including withholding grants

As per the government's SEP 2017 order, the following actions have been implemented:



Withholding teacher promotions: Promotions will be temporarily held back for teachers whose subject pass rates are below 60%.

Withholding salary grants: Teachers who have delivered results below 60% for three consecutive years will have their salary grants withheld.

Withdrawal of school salary grants: Schools with less than a 50% pass rate for five years will no longer be eligible for government salary grants. Performance-based assessments: New teacher recruitments will require eligibility assessments based on past performance.

Notices issued to school heads

Notices have been sent to heads of schools that recorded pass percentages below 60%, under the Karnataka Civil Service Rules. They are required to provide a written explanation within seven days. Failure to offer a satisfactory explanation will result in disciplinary action, warned Dr KV Trilok Chandra, Commissioner of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

Education officials asked to submit compliance reports

District Deputy Directors and Field Education Officers have been directed to submit reports to the Commissioner on the actions taken. These steps, the government stated, are part of a continuous effort to raise educational standards and improve student performance across Karnataka.