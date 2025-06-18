Fastag Annual Pass: How It Works And Where You Can Use It All You Need To Know

In a major step towards making highway travel more convenient for private vehicle owners, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday (June 18) announced the rollout of a FASTag-based Annual Pass. The new initiative, set to launch from August 15, 2025, aims to simplify toll payments and reduce congestion at toll plazas across India.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

Under the new policy, private vehicle owners will be able to purchase an Annual Pass for Rs 3,000. This pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or for 200 trips-whichever is completed first.

"In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000," said Gadkari in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Who can use it?

The Annual Pass is meant exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles-including cars, jeeps, and vans. It will provide access to all National Highways across the country.

Gadkari said a dedicated link for pass activation and renewal will be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Why introduce an Annual Pass?

The initiative is aimed at resolving long-standing concerns over toll plazas situated within short distances-often under 60 km apart-which has been a frequent complaint among regular highway commuters.

By offering an affordable, one-time solution for toll payments, the government hopes to:



Cut wait times at toll booths

Minimise congestion

Reduce disputes over toll charges Simplify the toll collection process for users