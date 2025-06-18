Welspun Corp: SEBI RA Mayank Singh Chandel Eyes Bullish Trend

Welspun Corp's technical charts show a mild bearish divergence, but the stock is well-positioned for a long-term upmove, according to SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel.

Chandel noted a strong bullish indicator after the stock recently breached the all-time highs set in March. The stock had climbed up to ₹994 on June 10.

He added that it has since pulled back slightly on low volume, a typical and healthy pause after a breakout.

The stock continues to trade above its 50-day moving average, signaling underlying strength; however, a mild bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests potential short-term caution, according to Chandel.

Despite a 9.7% drop in quarterly profit and a dip in operating margins, Welspun's strong order pipeline and its ₹1.7 per share dividend for FY25 reflect continued business confidence, he highlighted.

Welspun recently secured a repeat export order for a key Middle Eastern project. Since May 7, 2025, it has bagged new orders worth ₹450 crore for its Indian facility, highlighting robust domestic demand.

The company is also launching the Sintex OPVC pipe, which the CEO has hailed as a“game-changer.”

Welspun is also investing ₹1,000 crore to scale up production capacity, particularly for specialized pipes used in hydrogen and LNG projects.

At the time of writing, Welspun Corp's shares climbed marginally and were trading at ₹917.3. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has returned over 13%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<