Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indusind Bank Surges On Nomura Upgrade: SEBI RA Manish Kushwaha Eyes Breakout Rally

Indusind Bank Surges On Nomura Upgrade: SEBI RA Manish Kushwaha Eyes Breakout Rally


2025-06-18 05:01:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

IndusInd Bank shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday after Nomura upgraded the stock to 'Buy' with a target price of ₹1,050, implying a 30% upside.

According to Nomura's note, legacy issues have been addressed, and return on assets (RoA) is expected to improve to 1% by FY27. 

The brokerage also highlighted the bank's positive governance commitment and the potential for RBI approval on promoter stake as key factors supporting its view.

SEBI-registered analyst Manish Kushwaha also recommended a 'Buy' on the stock, noting a key resistance zone in the ₹850–₹860 range. 

He said that the stock is forming an ascending triangle pattern, typically a bullish continuation structure. 

He added that a breakout above ₹855 with volume could trigger a strong upward move.

According to Kushwaha, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at around 58.28 indicates neutral-to-positive sentiment, with headroom before entering the overbought zone. 

He placed near-term targets at ₹960, ₹1,020, and ₹1,100, with a stop-loss at ₹750.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

INDUSINDBK sentiment and message volume as of June 18, 12.20 pm IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has declined 12.9% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN18062025007385015968ID1109689389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search