Indusind Bank Surges On Nomura Upgrade: SEBI RA Manish Kushwaha Eyes Breakout Rally
IndusInd Bank shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday after Nomura upgraded the stock to 'Buy' with a target price of ₹1,050, implying a 30% upside.
According to Nomura's note, legacy issues have been addressed, and return on assets (RoA) is expected to improve to 1% by FY27.
The brokerage also highlighted the bank's positive governance commitment and the potential for RBI approval on promoter stake as key factors supporting its view.
SEBI-registered analyst Manish Kushwaha also recommended a 'Buy' on the stock, noting a key resistance zone in the ₹850–₹860 range.
He said that the stock is forming an ascending triangle pattern, typically a bullish continuation structure.
He added that a breakout above ₹855 with volume could trigger a strong upward move.
According to Kushwaha, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at around 58.28 indicates neutral-to-positive sentiment, with headroom before entering the overbought zone.
He placed near-term targets at ₹960, ₹1,020, and ₹1,100, with a stop-loss at ₹750.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.INDUSINDBK sentiment and message volume as of June 18, 12.20 pm IST. Source: Stocktwits.
The stock has declined 12.9% so far in 2025.
