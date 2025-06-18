Mahindra Teases New SUV-Likely New Bolero With Major Upgrades

The homegrown car maker Mahindra has been witnessing an overwhelming response ever since it added a solid Bolero to its fleet. The corporation is anticipated to release an upgraded version with all the newest features, trendy aspects, and cutting-edge technology as part of a significant makeover.

Whether it is a new Bolero or another SUV has not yet been confirmed by the manufacturer. Some publications, however, referred to it as an upgraded Bolero. It is anticipated to arrive in August of this year.

What do spy images reveal?

Significant information regarding the SUV has been leaked through spying during the testing phase, ahead of the formal release. When seen, the car was heavily camouflaged and seemed to be an upgraded Bolero. According to spy photos, the SUV seems new and has significant external improvements. The car is shown to have aggressive-looking rims, hefty wheel arches, and trendy flat door handles on the side.

A strong grill and a circular LED headlamp arrangement with integrated DRLs are featured up front. As it descended, the car displayed streamlined fog lamps that were LED-treated.

Expected features

A huge panoramic sunroof is anticipated to be one of the production model's main accessories. According to the sources, it will probably have an instrument cluster modelled after the Scorpio N. It will stay semi-digital and have a huge colour TFT MID in the centre.

Customers can anticipate a 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlight keyless go, push-button start, ambient lighting, and other noteworthy premium features.

The spec-related details are still under wraps. However, we believe that the company might use the existing powertrain.