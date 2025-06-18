Get Rs 50,000 And Gold For Your Wedding! How To Apply For Tamil Nadu Government's Marriage Assistance Schemes

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Tamil Nadu government runs several programs for women's progress, covering education, jobs, financial aid, and marriage assistance.

The Tamil Nadu government implements various schemes for women's social, economic, educational, and welfare advancement. Free bus travel, monthly Rs 1,000 for family heads, and Rs 1,000 for higher education for girls studying in government schools from 6th to 12th grade are some of the initiatives.

Self-help groups receive loan assistance, and pregnant women receive financial aid and nutrition kits. Free sewing machines are provided for widows, abandoned women, and economically backward women for self-employment.

The Tamil Nadu government offers financial assistance and gold for the marriage of economically backward women. Four key schemes are implemented through the Social Welfare Department: E.V.R. Maniammaiyar Memorial Poor Widow Daughter Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme, providing Rs 25,000 and 8 grams of gold (general) and Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold (graduates/diploma holders).

Mother Teresa Memorial Orphaned Women Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme provides Rs 25,000 and 8 grams of gold (general) and Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold (graduates/diploma holders).

Dr. Dharmambal Ammaiyar Memorial Widow Remarriage Financial Assistance Scheme offers Rs 25,000 and 4 grams of gold (non-graduates) and Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold (graduates/diploma holders).

Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Inter-Caste Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme encourages inter-caste marriages and provides Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold.

General eligibility criteria: Bride's age: 18 (on the wedding day), 20-40 for widow remarriage. Income limits apply to specific schemes. Only one woman per family can benefit. Educational qualifications vary by scheme.Specific eligibility: E.V.R. Maniammaiyar scheme: Bride's mother must be a widow. Mother Teresa scheme: Bride must be an orphan. Dr. Dharmambal scheme: Bride must be a widow. Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy scheme: Inter-caste marriage certificate required.Required documents: Wedding invitation, Aadhaar cards, family card, income certificate, widow/orphan/caste certificates (as applicable), educational certificates, bank details, marriage registration certificate (post-wedding), photos. Apply online via e-Seva centers or at municipal/panchayat offices.