Kerala Mountaineer Sends SOS From Mount Denali, Awaits Rescue
Thiruvananthapuram: A mountaineer from Kerala, Sheikh Hassan, has send an SOS to rescue him from Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America. He is using a satellite phone to send the communication. Sheikh Hassan is a finance department employee at the state secretariat.
SOS frm mountaineer frm Kerala sent to @jonam_6 "Sheikh Hassan Khan stuck in severe storm in Mount Denali, highest peak of N America. desperatly looking for assistance. just managed to send SoS from Sat fone: +881631639270"Pls help @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia ๐ twitter/p2JPMZOH0S
- Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) June 18, 2025
Sheikh Hassan became trapped when a severe storm hit Mount Denali in North America. He is stranded at a camp 17,000 feet above sea level. Hassan's message states that he is running low on food and water. Hassan's journey was intended to place a banner atop Mount Denali in honor of Operation Sindhuri. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the matter has been brought to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
I hv alerted @DrSJaishankar and his team.I am also tagging Indian Embassy in Washington DC @IndianEmbassyUS to please help ๐๐ป Stay Safe ๐๐ป@PMOIndia Rajeev Chandrasekhar ๐ฎ๐ณ (@RajeevRC_X) June 18, 2025
