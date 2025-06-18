Simon Hood, British Business Rebel, Makes Waves At Hollywood Improv

Simon Hood - Ask for Bigger"

Simon Hood, UK's Great British Entrepreneur of the Year, inspires LA crowd with bold keynote and shark suit at the iconic Hollywood Improv.

- Simon HoodHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wearing a full shark costume on stage at one of Los Angeles' most iconic comedy venues, British entrepreneur Simon Hood made waves with a keynote that was anything but ordinary.Named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year and ranked among the UK's Top 100 Most Influential People, Hood brought a sharp mix of dry British humour, real-world grit, and bold ambition to The Big Festoon Hollywood 2025, a premier transatlantic event for entrepreneurs and creatives.The Executive Director of John Mason International Movers, Hood is no stranger to international audiences. His company handles over 10,000 global relocations each year. But this wasn't a business pitch. It was a rule-breaking masterclass in mindset, courage, and the power of bold questions, titled“From Potatoes to Palaces: The Power of Asking Bigger.”Hood opened by tearing up a literal rule book on stage.“Who's ever been told to be grateful for what they've got, when deep down they knew they wanted more?” he asked. Hands shot up across the room. With his signature dry wit and understated delivery, Hood set the tone for a keynote that balanced laughter with life lessons, from growing up in a struggling seaside town in the UK to earning a seat at Windsor Castle and receiving the King's Award for Enterprise.The speech focused on breaking three unspoken rules most people live by:Don't ask for attentionDon't ask for too muchDon't ask for the impossibleTo illustrate his message, Hood shared how he once helped represent The Killers during their UK rise, sent 15 helium balloons to King Charles III with a cheeky message, and gave a nod to FedEx founder Fred Smith, whose "unrealistic" college paper became a global shipping empire. Each story reinforced the power of bold questions and unexpected thinking.From guerrilla marketing antics like attempting to sign football legend Ronaldinho on a shoestring, to building a million-download poker app without a tech background, Hood made a compelling case for ambition over perfection.One of the talk's most memorable moments came when Hood paused mid-keynote to sip from a glass of whipped cream, served to him on stage. It tied back to his now-famous“Sprinkle Test” - a challenge to the audience to visit a coffee shop and ask for whipped cream and sprinkles, even if it's not on the menu.“It's not about the drink,” he explained.“It's about practising the habit of asking, so you're ready when it really matters.”That mindset is the same one that has helped elevate John Mason International, founded in 1884, into a trusted global leader in relocation. Under Hood's leadership, the company blends digital innovation with warm, family-rooted service.Sharing the stage with high-profile names like Lisa Nichols, Jeff Hayzlett, and Diana von Welanetz Wentworth, Hood captivated the Hollywood Improv audience with a delivery that was uniquely British - sharp, dry, and memorably offbeat.The event, a collaboration between The Big Festoon and Top Talent Agency, brought together industry leaders from both the UK and the US to champion bold thinking and cross-border collaboration. Curated by Dani Wallace and David Fagan, the event delivered powerful insights and unforgettable moments-none more talked about than Hood's standout keynote.“Simon's talk hit all the right notes - funny, fresh, and fiercely inspiring,” said Wallace, founder of the IATQB movement.“It reminded everyone in the room that no matter where you start, bold questions can take you anywhere.”As one of the UK's most celebrated business figures of the year, Hood continues to redefine what modern leadership looks like. His appearance at the Hollywood Improv proved that a working-class lad from Margate, dressed as a shark and sipping whipped cream, can command the stage in Los Angeles -and leave a global audience ready to ask for more.To learn more about Simon Hood, visit or to explore global relocation with John Mason International, visit .

Emily Hartwell

Hartwell & Reed Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Simon Hood Keynote at Hollywood Improv | Ask for Bigger | Big Festoon USA May 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.