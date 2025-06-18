Rolling Stock Market On Track To Reach USD 73.27 Billion By 2031, Riding A 3.7% CAGR Surge

Rolling Stock Market Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in demand for safe, secure, and efficient transport, increase in public transport usage as a solution to lower down traffic congestion, and rise in allocation of the budget to develop railways drive the global rolling stock market growth. By type, the freight wagons segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global rolling stock market size was valued at USD 51.31 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 73.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report delivers a detailed and strategic analysis of key market dynamics, offering insights into top investment pockets, leading growth strategies, market size estimations, and the competitive landscape. It also uncovers the shifting industry trends, emerging opportunities, and strategic moves by top players that are reshaping the global railway ecosystem.➡️ Request Sample Pages -Rolling stocks are employed in the railway transportation industry, which includes all vehicles that can travel by rail. Powered locomotives & unpowered freight wagons, passenger coaches, and other vehicles are all part of the rolling stock industry. It plays an integral role in facilitating comfortable, reliable, and cost-effective transportation for the passengers and transporting goods, across long distances. It can also be easily customized as per the exact requirements of the end user and provides a larger carrying capacity in comparison to other forms of transportation. Presently, rolling stock industry is experiencing extensive transformation as the demand for rail transport has increased substantially. Also, the advancement in both powered & unpowered vehicles such as railcars, wagons, coaches, locomotives, as well as vehicles used for support services coupled with facilitation of easy transportation have propelled the adoption of these by end-users for transportation of goods & passenger services. For instance, in October 2019, CRRC Corporation Limited launched the first localized ETS2 meter-gauge D-series high-speed train with business class in Malaysia. The new train's features 180-degree rotatable business class seats, special seats for passengers with disabilities and safety belts, power outlets, video and audio entertainment, remote ordering, service calls and dynamic maps.In addition, the rolling stock market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the reliable infrastructure equipment with high level of safety and greater adoption of new integrated solutions. Coupled with these expansion strategies have also been contributing to the growth. Furthermore, the companies operating in the rolling stock market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, December 2021, Alstom expanded its new industrial base in Morocco, with the investment of $11.25 million to build a new production line & develop capability in country to manufacture on board transformers. It is the second production line at Alstom's facility in Fez, which produces harnesses and electrical cabinets for rail and take up about 13,000sq.m of the facility and will be operational in 2023.➡️ Request for Customization at -The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global rolling stock market based on type, end-use, and region.Based on type, the freight wagons segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The metros segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Based on end-use, the cargo train segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The passenger transit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.Based on region, Europe held the lion's share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.Also, the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives & battery-operated trains owing to the need for green transportation, creating cost-effective solution for trains and better performance of railway locomotives. In January 2022, Alstom launched a battery train in collaboration with Deutsche BAHN AG. Therefore, with the growing popularity of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives and battery-operated trains, the demand for rolling stock market is expected to grow in the coming years globally.Factors such as increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways, rise in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, and increase in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions drive the growth of the rolling stock market . However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rolling stock are anticipated to hamper the growth of the rolling stock market. Further, increase in development & testing of autonomous train, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and rise in industrial & mining activity are expected to create numerous opportunities for rolling stock market expansion.➡️ Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The key players analzyed on the global rolling stock market report includeAlstom, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF), CRRC Corporation Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., MAPNA Group, Nippon Sharyo, Ltd., PESA Group, PPF Group N.V., Progress Rail (subsidiary of Caterpillar), Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo, Tatravagonka A.S. Poprad, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd., Trinity Industries, Inc., and Wabtec Corporation.Similar Reports We Have on Rail Industry:- The global smart railway market size was valued at $18,304.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,469.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8%.- The global railway telematics market was valued at $4.98 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.- The North America railway automated inspection equipment market was valued at $643.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $831.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9%.- The global cash logistics market was valued at $16.83 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $33.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.- The global railway propulsion system market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

