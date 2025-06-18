403
Colombian Peso Holds Ground Amid Bond Inflows And Fiscal Tension
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco de la República figures show the peso ended June 17 at COP 4,096.44 per dollar after spot trades ranged between COP 4,076.10 and COP 4,116.00, with $1.08 billion changing hands over 1,079 transactions.
The reference rate marked a 1.23% drop from Monday's COP 4,147.34 average, while intraday volatility reached COP 39.90. DANE reported Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.32% in May, bringing year-on-year inflation to 5.05% and year-to-date inflation to 3.63%.
Food and utilities led monthly gains with increases of 0.60% and 0.48%, respectively, underscoring persistent domestic cost pressures. Global investors pumped a record $3.8 billion into emerging-market local-currency debt in the week to June 13.
This marks eight straight weeks of inflows, according to EPFR data. This trend supported Colombia's sovereign bonds and helped temper peso weakness despite broader U.S. dollar strength.
Government sources confirmed activation of a fiscal“escape clause” to suspend the constitutional spending rule, a move set to widen the deficit past 5.1% of GDP.
Finance Ministry officials prepare a briefing to outline revised medium-term targets, while bond markets digest potential sovereign risk upgrades or downgrades.
Technical patterns reflect the peso' resilience. USD/COP remains below its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling a bearish medium-term trend and capping the currency near COP 4,080 support and COP 4,134 resistance levels.
Bollinger Bands narrowed, pointing to low volatility and likely consolidation. The relative strength index hovers near 40, suggesting mild oversold conditions.
On four-hour intervals, the pair trades under its 20- and 50-period exponential moving averages, and the MACD line stays below its signal line as bearish momentum eases.
Foreign demand for local fixed-income assets anchors the peso despite looming fiscal slippage and a firmer dollar. Unless USD/COP breaks past COP 4,134 or falls below COP 4,080, traders expect consolidation.
Markets will watch U.S. retail-sales data and Fed commentary for dollar direction. Domestically, next week's industrial output and central-bank minutes will shape the peso's outlook.
