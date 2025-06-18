403
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For June 18, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's financial markets face a critical session today, shaped by a packed global economic agenda and domestic policy decisions that will influence investor sentiment and market trends.
Key domestic events include Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows at 1:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM BRT, which will reveal capital movement trends, critical for assessing currency stability amid a USD/BRL rate near R$5.50 and fiscal pressures from a projected 2025 deficit of R$104 billion.
The Interest Rate Decision at 5:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM BRT, with the Selic rate expected to remain at 14.75%, will signal the Central Bank of Brazil's (BCB) stance on balancing inflation (projected at 5.2% for 2025) and economic growth (forecast at 2.3%).
These releases are pivotal for gauging fiscal sustainability and currency market sentiment, especially with public debt at 76.2% of GDP.
Internationally, the UK's CPI and RPI data (1:00 AM EST / 2:00 AM BRT) will provide insights into inflationary pressures in a major trading partner, impacting demand for Brazilian agricultural exports like soybeans and beef.
The Eurozone's CPI and HICP data (4:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM BRT) and speeches from ECB officials (Elderson, Nagel, Lane, De Guindos, and Balz) will clarify monetary policy trends, influencing trade flows for Brazilian commodities such as iron ore and coffee.
The US FOMC Statement, Economic Projections, and Fed Interest Rate Decision (1:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM BRT), followed by the FOMC Press Conference (1:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM BRT), are critical, as US monetary policy affects global risk appetite and demand for Brazilian oil and metals.
Additionally, US Building Permits, Housing Starts, and Jobless Claims (7:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM BRT) will signal construction and labor market trends, driving demand for Brazilian exports.
These events are crucial as the Ibovespa navigates volatility after a 0.30% drop to 138,840.02 points on June 17, the Brazilian real faces technical pressure near R$5.50, and commodity markets grapple with geopolitical tensions and uneven global demand.
Today's data will guide market trends amid fiscal strains, geopolitical risks, and global trade uncertainties.
Economic Agenda
Brazil
United Kingdom
Eurozone
United States
South Africa
Canada
Mexico
New Zealand
Japan
Australia
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
On June 17, 2025, Brazil's B3 index closed at 138,840.02 points, down 0.30%, driven by heightened risk aversion following reports of potential US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
The index was pressured by commodity market volatility and global geopolitical uncertainties, with trading volumes steady but reflecting cautious sentiment.
Petrobras gained over 2% as oil prices rose, while Vale dropped more than 4% due to falling iron ore prices and geopolitical risks. Usiminas led losses with a 5.92% decline, exacerbated by a downgrade from Itaú BBA and weak commodity prices.
Retail and travel stocks, including Magazine Luiza (-7.07%) and CVC Brasil (-8.33%), faced renewed headwinds from high interest rates and fiscal concerns.
Conversely, JBS, BRF, and Marfrig rose 3% to 4.4%, buoyed by strong quarterly results and improved export prospects. Gol surged 12.1% after exiting bankruptcy protection.
U.S. Markets Yesterday
US stocks fell on June 17, 2025, weighed down by rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 dropped 50.39 points, or 0.8%, to 5,982.72, nearly erasing weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.29 points, or 0.7%, to 42,215.80, while the Nasdaq composite lost 180.12 points, or 0.9%, to 19,521.09. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies declined 22.17 points, or 1%, to 2,101.96.
Crude oil prices surged over 4% amid fears of supply disruptions from the Israel-Iran conflict, while Treasury yields dipped after a weaker-than-expected US retail sales report heightened economic concerns.
Commodities
Brazilian Real
The Brazilian real faced technical pressure on June 17, 2025, with USD/BRL closing at R$5.4968, up 0.20%, driven by risk aversion from potential US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
Technical analysis shows USD/BRL testing resistance at 5.50, with support at 5.48. High real interest rates at 14.75% continue to attract carry trade interest, but fiscal uncertainties from a R$104 billion deficit projection weigh on sentiment.
Today's Foreign Exchange Flows, Interest Rate Decision, and US FOMC outcomes may introduce volatility.
Oil Prices
Oil prices retreated slightly on June 17, 2025, after a weekly surge, with Brent crude trading near $74 per barrel amid Israel-Iran tensions.
The rally supports Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues, but global demand uncertainties persist. Today's US Crude Oil Inventories and FOMC Economic Projections will provide critical demand signals for Brazil's energy sector.
Gold Prices
Gold held steady on June 17, 2025, trading near $3,400 per troy ounce, supported by safe-haven demand from Middle East tensions and anticipation of the US Fed's policy decision.
This stability benefits Brazil's mining sector, including Vale. Today's Eurozone CPI and US FOMC Press Conference may influence safe-haven flows.
Silver Prices
Silver traded near $35 per ounce on June 17, 2025, after breaking a 13-year high, driven by geopolitical tensions and steady industrial demand in solar and electronics.
This resilience supports Brazil's mining exports. Today's Eurozone HICP ex Energy and Food and US Housing Starts will guide industrial metal demand trends.
Copper Prices
Copper prices stabilized on June 17, 2025, trading near $4.80 per pound, as markets weighed supply concerns against Fed policy uncertainties.
Vale's Bacaba copper project highlights Brazil's growing role in copper exports. Today's US Building Permits and Eurozone Current Account will clarify industrial demand outlooks.
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin faced pressure on June 17, 2025, trading near $103,000, down slightly, as macro and technical forces aligned amid geopolitical risks.
This volatility impacts Brazil's fintech sector, including Mercado Livre and XP Inc. Today's US FOMC Statement and Fed Interest Rate Decision may influence risk appetite and crypto sentiment.
Read More
Iron Ore Prices
Iron ore prices fell below $95 per ton on June 17, 2025, with the SGX TSI Iron Ore CFR China (62% Fe Fines) Index pressured by oversupply and weak Chinese demand.
This decline impacts Vale's revenues. Today's Eurozone Current Account and US Housing Starts will provide commodity demand trends.
Read More
Companies and Market
Industry Outlook
Brazil's economy showed signs of slowing in Q1 2025, with FGV data indicating a GDP decline in April due to high borrowing costs and fiscal uncertainties. The services sector grew 2.1% year-on-year, but momentum weakened.
The BCB projects 2025 GDP growth at 2.3% and inflation at 5.2%, with the Selic rate at 14.75% and public debt at 76.2% straining fiscal sustainability. The 2025 fiscal deficit is forecast at R$104 billion, exposing budget risks.
Brazil's competitiveness improved modestly, but structural challenges persist. Today's Foreign Exchange Flows, Interest Rate Decision, US FOMC outcomes, and Eurozone CPI will shape currency stability and export demand, critical for commodity-driven industries.
Company Updates
Petrobras' Refinery Expansion: Petrobras is investing to double refinery output, aiming to strengthen Brazil's fuel independence.
This move supports energy sector stability amid rising oil prices. Today's US Crude Oil Inventories and FOMC Economic Projections may influence energy sector sentiment.
Invepar's Debt Crisis: Invepar faces imminent default risk as debt pressures mount and cash reserves dwindle.
The company's struggles reflect broader fiscal challenges in Brazil's infrastructure sector. Today's Interest Rate Decision and Foreign Exchange Flows may impact investor confidence in high-debt firms.
Amazon Fund's Record Investment: The Amazon Fund hit record investment levels, targeting sustainable development in the Amazon.
This boosts Brazil's ESG credentials, supporting agribusiness and mining firms. Today's Eurozone CPI and US FOMC outcomes may guide ESG investment flows.
Explanation of EST
Eastern Standard Time (EST) is the time zone used in the eastern United States, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. It is UTC-5, 5 hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). EST is applied in this report for consistency, reflecting its use in major financial centers.
Economic Agenda
Brazil
12:30 PM EST / 1:30 PM BRT – Foreign Exchange Flows: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 0.436B. Tracks capital inflows and outflows, critical for currency stability and investor confidence.
5:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM BRT – Interest Rate Decision: Actual TBD, consensus 14.75%, previous 14.75%. Signals BCB's monetary policy stance, impacting inflation, growth, and currency markets.
United Kingdom
1:00 AM EST / 2:00 AM BRT – CPI (YoY) (May): Actual 3.4%, consensus 3.3%, previous 3.5%. Measures consumer inflation, influencing demand for Brazilian exports.
1:00 AM EST / 2:00 AM BRT – Core CPI (YoY) (May): Actual 3.5%, consensus 3.5%, previous 3.8%. Tracks core inflation, signaling consumer spending trends.
1:00 AM EST / 2:00 AM BRT – RPI (YoY) (May): Actual 4.3%, consensus 4.2%, previous 4.5%. Reflects retail price trends, impacting trade sentiment.
3:30 AM EST / 4:30 AM BRT – House Price Index (YoY): Actual TBD, consensus 5.6%, previous 6.4%. Gauges housing market health, affecting commodity demand.
Eurozone
1:13 AM EST / 2:13 AM BRT – ECB's Elderson Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Offers monetary policy insights, impacting export demand.
1:43 AM EST / 2:43 AM BRT – Current Account (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 40.4B, previous 50.9B. Reflects trade and capital flows, influencing Brazilian exports.
4:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM BRT – CPI (YoY) (May): Actual TBD, consensus 1.9%, previous 2.2%. Tracks consumer inflation, affecting trade sentiment.
4:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM BRT – Core CPI (YoY) (May): Actual TBD, consensus 2.3%, previous 2.7%. Signals underlying inflation, impacting demand for Brazilian goods.
9:30 AM EST / 10:30 AM BRT – German Buba President Nagel Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Provides Bundesbank policy clues, affecting trade flows.
10:00 AM EST / 11:00 AM BRT – ECB's Lane Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Influences Eurozone monetary policy outlook.
12:30 PM EST / 1:30 PM BRT – German Buba Balz Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Shapes Eurozone demand for Brazilian exports.
1:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM BRT – ECB's De Guindos Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Impacts trade and commodity demand sentiment.
United States
6:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM BRT – MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 12.5%. Tracks mortgage demand, signaling housing market trends.
7:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM BRT – Building Permits (May): Actual TBD, consensus 1.420M, previous 1.422M. Gauges construction activity, driving commodity demand.
7:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM BRT – Housing Starts (May): Actual TBD, consensus 1.350M, previous 1.361M. Reflects residential construction, impacting Brazilian exports.
7:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM BRT – Initial Jobless Claims: Actual TBD, consensus 246K, previous 248K. Measures labor market health, influencing risk appetite.
9:30 AM EST / 10:30 AM BRT – Crude Oil Inventories: Actual TBD, consensus -2.300M, previous -3.644M. Signals oil demand, critical for Petrobras and Brazil's energy sector.
1:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM BRT – FOMC Economic Projections: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Shapes US economic outlook, impacting global markets.
1:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM BRT – Fed Interest Rate Decision: Actual TBD, consensus 4.50%, previous 4.50%. Drives global risk sentiment and commodity demand.
1:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM BRT – FOMC Press Conference: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Clarifies Fed policy, influencing Brazilian markets.
South Africa
1:43 AM EST / 2:43 AM BRT – CPI (YoY) (May): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 2.8%. Tracks inflation, impacting commodity trade flows.
6:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM BRT – Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 1.5%. Signals consumer demand, affecting Brazilian exports.
Canada
10:15 AM EST / 11:15 AM BRT – BoC Gov Macklem Speaks: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Influences Canadian demand for Brazilian commodities.
12:30 PM EST / 1:30 PM BRT – BOC Summary of Deliberations: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Shapes monetary policy outlook, impacting trade.
Mexico
7:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM BRT – Aggregate Demand (YoY) (Q1): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 1.90%. Reflects economic activity, influencing commodity demand.
7:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM BRT – Private Spending (YoY) (Q1): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 0.40%. Signals consumer trends, impacting Brazilian exports.
New Zealand
10:00 AM EST / 11:00 AM BRT – GlobalDairyTrade Price Index: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous -1.6%. Influences dairy export sentiment, relevant for Brazilian agribusiness.
5:45 PM EST / 6:45 PM BRT – GDP (YoY) (Q1): Actual TBD, consensus -0.8%, previous -1.1%. Gauges economic health, affecting commodity demand.
Japan
6:50 PM EST / 7:50 PM BRT – Foreign Bonds Buying: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous -458.6B. Tracks capital flows, impacting global risk sentiment.
7:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM BRT – Reuters Tankan Index (Jun): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 8. Signals business sentiment, influencing commodity demand.
Australia
8:30 PM EST / 9:30 PM BRT – Employment Change (May): Actual TBD, consensus 19.9K, previous 89.0K. Reflects labor market trends, impacting commodity demand.
8:30 PM EST / 9:30 PM BRT – Unemployment Rate (May): Actual TBD, consensus 4.1%, previous 4.1%. Gauges economic health, affecting Brazilian exports.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
On June 17, 2025, Brazil's B3 index closed at 138,840.02 points, down 0.30%, driven by heightened risk aversion following reports of potential US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
The index was pressured by commodity market volatility and global geopolitical uncertainties, with trading volumes steady but reflecting cautious sentiment.
Petrobras gained over 2% as oil prices rose, while Vale dropped more than 4% due to falling iron ore prices and geopolitical risks. Usiminas led losses with a 5.92% decline, exacerbated by a downgrade from Itaú BBA and weak commodity prices.
Retail and travel stocks, including Magazine Luiza (-7.07%) and CVC Brasil (-8.33%), faced renewed headwinds from high interest rates and fiscal concerns.
Conversely, JBS, BRF, and Marfrig rose 3% to 4.4%, buoyed by strong quarterly results and improved export prospects. Gol surged 12.1% after exiting bankruptcy protection.
U.S. Markets Yesterday
US stocks fell on June 17, 2025, weighed down by rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 dropped 50.39 points, or 0.8%, to 5,982.72, nearly erasing weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.29 points, or 0.7%, to 42,215.80, while the Nasdaq composite lost 180.12 points, or 0.9%, to 19,521.09. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies declined 22.17 points, or 1%, to 2,101.96.
Crude oil prices surged over 4% amid fears of supply disruptions from the Israel-Iran conflict, while Treasury yields dipped after a weaker-than-expected US retail sales report heightened economic concerns.
Commodities
Brazilian Real
The Brazilian real faced technical pressure on June 17, 2025, with USD/BRL closing at R$5.4968, up 0.20%, driven by risk aversion from potential US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
Technical analysis shows USD/BRL testing resistance at 5.50, with support at 5.48. High real interest rates at 14.75% continue to attract carry trade interest, but fiscal uncertainties from a R$104 billion deficit projection weigh on sentiment.
Today's Foreign Exchange Flows, Interest Rate Decision, and US FOMC outcomes may introduce volatility.
Oil Prices
Oil prices retreated slightly on June 17, 2025, after a weekly surge, with Brent crude trading near $74 per barrel amid Israel-Iran tensions.
The rally supports Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues, but global demand uncertainties persist. Today's US Crude Oil Inventories and FOMC Economic Projections will provide critical demand signals for Brazil's energy sector.
Gold Prices
Gold held steady on June 17, 2025, trading near $3,400 per troy ounce, supported by safe-haven demand from Middle East tensions and anticipation of the US Fed's policy decision.
This stability benefits Brazil's mining sector, including Vale. Today's Eurozone CPI and US FOMC Press Conference may influence safe-haven flows.
Silver Prices
Silver traded near $35 per ounce on June 17, 2025, after breaking a 13-year high, driven by geopolitical tensions and steady industrial demand in solar and electronics.
This resilience supports Brazil's mining exports. Today's Eurozone HICP ex Energy and Food and US Housing Starts will guide industrial metal demand trends.
Copper Prices
Copper prices stabilized on June 17, 2025, trading near $4.80 per pound, as markets weighed supply concerns against Fed policy uncertainties.
Vale's Bacaba copper project highlights Brazil's growing role in copper exports. Today's US Building Permits and Eurozone Current Account will clarify industrial demand outlooks.
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin faced pressure on June 17, 2025, trading near $103,000, down slightly, as macro and technical forces aligned amid geopolitical risks.
This volatility impacts Brazil's fintech sector, including Mercado Livre and XP Inc. Today's US FOMC Statement and Fed Interest Rate Decision may influence risk appetite and crypto sentiment.
Iron Ore Prices
Iron ore prices fell below $95 per ton on June 17, 2025, with the SGX TSI Iron Ore CFR China (62% Fe Fines) Index pressured by oversupply and weak Chinese demand.
This decline impacts Vale's revenues. Today's Eurozone Current Account and US Housing Starts will provide commodity demand trends.
Companies and Market
Industry Outlook
Brazil's economy showed signs of slowing in Q1 2025, with FGV data indicating a GDP decline in April due to high borrowing costs and fiscal uncertainties. The services sector grew 2.1% year-on-year, but momentum weakened.
The BCB projects 2025 GDP growth at 2.3% and inflation at 5.2%, with the Selic rate at 14.75% and public debt at 76.2% straining fiscal sustainability. The 2025 fiscal deficit is forecast at R$104 billion, exposing budget risks.
Brazil's competitiveness improved modestly, but structural challenges persist. Today's Foreign Exchange Flows, Interest Rate Decision, US FOMC outcomes, and Eurozone CPI will shape currency stability and export demand, critical for commodity-driven industries.
Company Updates
Petrobras' Refinery Expansion: Petrobras is investing to double refinery output, aiming to strengthen Brazil's fuel independence.
This move supports energy sector stability amid rising oil prices. Today's US Crude Oil Inventories and FOMC Economic Projections may influence energy sector sentiment.
Invepar's Debt Crisis: Invepar faces imminent default risk as debt pressures mount and cash reserves dwindle.
The company's struggles reflect broader fiscal challenges in Brazil's infrastructure sector. Today's Interest Rate Decision and Foreign Exchange Flows may impact investor confidence in high-debt firms.
Amazon Fund's Record Investment: The Amazon Fund hit record investment levels, targeting sustainable development in the Amazon.
This boosts Brazil's ESG credentials, supporting agribusiness and mining firms. Today's Eurozone CPI and US FOMC outcomes may guide ESG investment flows.
Explanation of EST
Eastern Standard Time (EST) is the time zone used in the eastern United States, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. It is UTC-5, 5 hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). EST is applied in this report for consistency, reflecting its use in major financial centers.
