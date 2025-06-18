403
Dollar Rises As Chilean Peso Faces Key Technical Test
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from currency exchanges and market analysis platforms show the Chilean peso closed at 945.47 per dollar on June 17, 2025, after a volatile session.
The market opened at 936.18 and reached a high of 945.61, marking a significant move as the peso tested its 200-period moving average on the four-hour chart for the first time since April 30.
The peso's weakness occurred against a backdrop of moderate trading volumes, with no evidence of large institutional flows or outsized ETF activity. Market participants observed that the peso's decline aligned with a short-term shift in technical momentum.
The 4-hour chart revealed a bullish crossover in the MACD and a rising RSI, which climbed above 61, indicating growing buying pressure. The price action broke through resistance close to the 200-period moving average, a level that had capped gains for over six weeks.
The daily chart, meanwhile, showed the peso consolidating after a multi-month downtrend, with the 200-day moving average acting as a ceiling that the market failed to breach convincingly.
Fundamentals provided little support for the peso. Chile's central bank maintained a cautious stance, keeping its benchmark rate unchanged as inflation expectations remained above target.
The latest quarterly monetary policy report raised the inflation forecast for the end of 2025 to 3.6 percent, while the GDP growth projection held steady at 1.5 to 2.5 percent. Domestic demand and investment forecasts improved, but external factors dominated the session.
Copper prices, a critical driver for the peso, stayed flat to slightly weaker, offering no relief. China's economic data, which often influences the peso due to Chile's export ties, showed mixed signals.
Industrial production in China exceeded expectations, yet ongoing trade tensions and a cautious global outlook limited any positive spillover. The U.S. dollar's broad strength and risk-off sentiment in global markets further pressured the peso, as investors favored safe-haven assets.
Technical indicators confirmed the peso's vulnerability. The 4-hour MACD signaled a new upward phase for the dollar, while the RSI suggested the move could extend if momentum persisted. Bollinger Bands widened, reflecting increased volatility.
The daily chart's MACD remained negative but flattened, hinting at a possible trend change if the peso failed to regain ground above the 200-day moving average. Support levels near 938 and resistance at 946 defined the immediate trading range.
Traders and investors watched these levels closely, with the peso's inability to hold above key moving averages signaling persistent uncertainty. The session's price action reflected a market driven by technical triggers and external macroeconomic pressures.
It was less influenced by domestic fundamentals or policy shifts. The Chilean peso's path remains tied to global risk sentiment, commodity prices, and the next moves from major central banks.
