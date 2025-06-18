403
Mexico's IPC Falls As Technical Signals Confirm Caution And Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 56,677 on June 17, 2025, after losing 0.65% from the previous session, according to official exchange data and the accompanying TradingView charts.
This decline extended the cautious tone that has persisted for several sessions, with the index now at a new one-month low. The IPC underperformed regional peers, while U.S. and European markets showed mixed results during the same period.
The Mexican peso traded at 19.03 per dollar, reflecting continued currency volatility and risk aversion among investors. The session saw declining stocks outnumber advancers by 148 to 82, with 17 unchanged.
Trading volumes remained steady but not elevated, indicating that traders acted with caution rather than panic. The market's breadth confirmed the weakness, as more stocks lost ground than gained.
Technical analysis of the daily chart shows the IPC below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling a clear loss of bullish momentum. The MACD histogram remains negative, and the signal line continues to diverge from the MACD line, confirming ongoing bearish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 41.97, approaching oversold territory but not yet at an extreme. Bollinger Bands indicate the index is hugging the lower band, a sign of persistent selling and increased volatility.
The 4-hour chart reinforces this view, with the IPC below the Ichimoku cloud, the MACD deeply negative, and the RSI at 28.39, which signals short-term oversold conditions and the potential for a technical bounce. However, no clear reversal emerged during the session.
Mexican Stocks Show Mixed Performance
The day's biggest winners included Genomma Lab Internacional SAB De CV, which rose 2.69%, Grupo Televisa SAB Unit, up 1.28%, and Industrias Penoles SAB De CV, which gained 0.77%.
These gains reflected defensive positioning and selective buying in sectors perceived as safer. On the other hand, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion dropped 3.89%, Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Banco Del Bajio SA each lost 2.90%, and Becle SA fell 3.36%.
These losses reflected risk-off sentiment and profit-taking in industrial and cyclical stocks. ETF flows showed inflows into Mexican equity funds slowed as global risk aversion increased, while emerging market equity funds, including Mexico, saw modest outflows.
Bond funds attracted inflows as investors sought safer assets. Commodities moved unevenly, with gold futures slipping 0.32% to $3,406.50 per ounce and crude oil rebounding over 5% on supply concerns.
Compared to regional peers, the IPC's decline was less severe than Brazil's Bovespa, which fell sharply amid local political uncertainty. However, the IPC still lagged behind U.S. indices, which rebounded on expectations of monetary easing.
The technical setup for the IPC remains cautious, with both momentum and breadth indicators pointing to further downside risk unless buyers defend key support levels.
Defensive sectors outperformed, while cyclicals and industrials lagged. Volatility and risk aversion are likely to persist, with external shocks and local policy signals as the main catalysts for the next move.
