Colombian Stocks Slip As Domestic Risks Weigh Down Market Momentum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official trading data from the Colombian Stock Exchange shows the COLCAP index closed at 1,631.46 on June 17, 2025, marking a slight decline of 0.10% for the session.
This move followed a sharper 0.96% drop the previous day, signaling that local headwinds continue to outweigh any global market support. The daily trading range remained narrow, with the index opening at 1,635.12, peaking at 1,636.79, and settling at its session low.
The technical picture, confirmed by the attached daily and four-hour charts, reveals a market at a crossroads. The COLCAP trades just above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, which have converged, indicating a lack of clear direction.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 46.11 on the daily chart and 41.60 on the four-hour chart, both below the neutral 50 line. This signals waning momentum but not yet oversold conditions.
The MACD histogram remains negative on both timeframes, with the signal line above the MACD line, confirming a bearish bias. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting lower volatility and a market waiting for a decisive move.
Volume data remains muted, suggesting that institutional and retail traders alike hesitate to commit new capital. This lack of conviction comes as Colombia's market faces persistent fiscal and political uncertainty, which continues to overshadow the positive cues from global peers.
While the US and European indices posted modest gains, Colombian equities lagged, weighed down by local fundamentals. The top losers for the session included Bancolombia Pf, which dropped 3.82%, Bolsa de Valores de Colombia down 2.93%, and Grupo Bolivar off by 2.56%.
Colombia's Market Loses Steam Amid Fiscal Concerns
These declines reflect investor caution in the financial sector, which remains sensitive to fiscal policy signals and macroeconomic risks. On the winning side, Celsia advanced 1.51%, Organizacion Terpel SA rose 0.99%, and BanColombia gained 0.94%, with energy and utilities showing some resilience amid the broader malaise.
Compared to regional peers, Colombia's market underperformed. The COLCAP has gained over 20% year-to-date, but recent sessions show it losing momentum.
The index's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 8.43, with a dividend yield of 7.86%, making it attractive on paper. However, the market's risk premium remains elevated due to ongoing concerns about fiscal deficits and political reforms.
The charts show support near 1,621 and resistance around 1,648. A break below support could trigger further declines, while a move above resistance would require a catalyst, likely from improved domestic sentiment or external inflows.
Until then, the market remains range-bound, with technical and fundamental signals pointing to continued caution.
