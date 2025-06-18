403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Offshore Wind Ambitions Hit By Pricey Political Compromises
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil recently passed a law to regulate offshore wind energy, aiming to boost clean power and attract investment. The law sets clear rules for building wind farms at sea, encourages local industry, and promises new jobs.
The government hopes this will help Brazil become a leader in renewable energy. However, during the law's approval, lawmakers added extra rules that have nothing to do with offshore wind.
These rules, pushed by different political groups, force the government to buy electricity from coal, gas, and small hydroelectric plants-even if the country does not need the extra power.
President Lula tried to block these additions, warning they would raise electricity bills and support older, more polluting energy sources. Despite the president's veto, Congress overruled him on several points.
As a result, Brazilian families and businesses will pay more for electricity. Energy experts estimate these political deals could add up to R$440 ($80) billion in extra costs by 2050, with bills rising by about 7.5 percent.
Each year, this could mean R$17.5 billion more spent on electricity across the country. The law also extends contracts for old coal plants and keeps subsidies for some renewable projects that have already paid off their investments.
This benefits certain companies but does not encourage new, cheaper renewable energy projects. Industry specialists warn that these changes will make Brazil's energy market less efficient.
The grid will have to buy more expensive power, leaving less room for new investments and modern technology. This could slow down Brazil's progress in clean energy and hurt its competitiveness.
Brazil's new offshore win law could have been a big step forward for clean energy and investment. Instead, political bargaining has made the law more expensive for everyone.
The result is higher electricity bills and a less flexible energy market, with long-term costs for businesses and families.
The government hopes this will help Brazil become a leader in renewable energy. However, during the law's approval, lawmakers added extra rules that have nothing to do with offshore wind.
These rules, pushed by different political groups, force the government to buy electricity from coal, gas, and small hydroelectric plants-even if the country does not need the extra power.
President Lula tried to block these additions, warning they would raise electricity bills and support older, more polluting energy sources. Despite the president's veto, Congress overruled him on several points.
As a result, Brazilian families and businesses will pay more for electricity. Energy experts estimate these political deals could add up to R$440 ($80) billion in extra costs by 2050, with bills rising by about 7.5 percent.
Each year, this could mean R$17.5 billion more spent on electricity across the country. The law also extends contracts for old coal plants and keeps subsidies for some renewable projects that have already paid off their investments.
This benefits certain companies but does not encourage new, cheaper renewable energy projects. Industry specialists warn that these changes will make Brazil's energy market less efficient.
The grid will have to buy more expensive power, leaving less room for new investments and modern technology. This could slow down Brazil's progress in clean energy and hurt its competitiveness.
Brazil's new offshore win law could have been a big step forward for clean energy and investment. Instead, political bargaining has made the law more expensive for everyone.
The result is higher electricity bills and a less flexible energy market, with long-term costs for businesses and families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment