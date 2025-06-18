403
North Korea Expands Military Support to Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea is set to send thousands of its armed forces to Russia’s Kursk Region to assist in clearing landmines and participating in reconstruction work, according to Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, who made the announcement on Tuesday.
This upcoming deployment follows North Korean involvement in combat operations alongside Russian troops in the liberation of Kursk from a cross-border Ukrainian offensive.
That military campaign lasted from August 2024 until April 2025.
Shoigu framed this move as a continuation of Pyongyang’s military backing of Moscow within the framework of the nations’ strategic cooperation agreement.
“[North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un has made the decision to send to Russia 1,000 mine clearance specialists to sweep the Russian territory,” Shoigu declared.
In addition to this specialized unit, he stated that 5,000 more military engineers from North Korea would contribute to efforts to “rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the occupants.”
The Ukrainian incursion, launched in August of last year, was initially portrayed by authorities in Kiev as a strategic blow to Moscow.
Nonetheless, Russian troops swiftly regained the upper hand. By the time Ukrainian forces were expelled in April, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev’s side had endured over 76,000 losses during the operation.
