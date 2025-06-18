Liquid C2 Achieves Sophos Platinum Partner Status, Elevating Cloud And Cyber Managed Services Across Africa

Liquid C2 ( ), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, is proud to announce that it has attained Platinum Partner status with global cyber security leader Sophos, the highest level in Sophos' partner programme. As a Managed Service Provider Partner across Africa, we can deliver flexible, subscription-based solutions and services across the continent.

This milestone, which applies to all its operations across the continent, highlights Liquid C2's proven capabilities in delivering cutting-edge cyber security services. Additionally, our customers will now be able to access cutting-edge protection through a monthly billing model-eliminating the need for large upfront investments and making enterprise-grade security more accessible and scalable.

“As African businesses grow and evolve, they are exposed to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Being awarded Sophos Platinum Partner status reflects our determination to protect and empower these organisations as they navigate Africa's digital future, through world-class technology and an experienced team of cyber security professionals. Together, we're empowering organisations to build secure, resilient digital operations as they scale in the digital economy,” said Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2.

With losses attributed to cybercrime ( ) in Africa exceeding $4 billion annually​, it also reaffirms Liquid C2's commitment to protecting African businesses with world-class solutions and services tailored to the continent's evolving threat landscape.

“Platinum Partner status recognises an organisation's deep expertise and commitment to cyber security solutions and services tailored to African enterprises. We are pleased to partner with Liquid as they empower organisations to flourish in a digital era,” said Pieter Nel, Sales Director for SADC&IOC at Sophos.

As a Sophos Platinum Partner, Liquid C2 delivers exceptional value through a robust suite of cyber security solutions and services. These include 24x7x365 managed detection and response (MDR) via our Security Operation Centre's (SOCs); expert consulting and implementation aligned with international standards; and ongoing support and/or managed security services.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. /

