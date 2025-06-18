The Customer Experience Africa Awards Return To Honour The Continent's Brightest In Customer Experience (CX)
After a powerful comeback in 2024, the Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) are officially back for 2025 and bringing together the very best in customer experience from across the continent for a night of recognition, celebration, and connection.
Taking place on Tuesday, 12 August 2025 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, the CXAs serve as the official opening of the CEM Africa Summit ; Africa's leading platform for CX professionals.
Last year's event drew over 70 applications and a full house of CX champions, industry leaders, and visionaries.
This year, excitement is already building with entries rolling in from across the continent, including submissions from ABSA Kenya and the University of Pretoria, the latter entering the brand-new Government&Public Sector category.
This year's CX Awards have already attracted entries from leading brands such as ABSA Kenya, ICX Kenya, QContact, Telviva, Wonga Digital, BOS Technology and more , a powerful reflection of the industry's growing commitment to customer excellence.
Judged by CX Leaders from Across the Continent
-
Joan Ntabadde Kyeyune – Senior CX Consultant, Steadfast Quality Solutions
Benson Mukandiwa – Trustee, Customer Experience World Games (CXWG)
Qaalfa Dibeehi – Managing Partner, Human2Outcome
Chantel Botha – Founder, BrandLove Customer Experience
Charlie Stewart – CEO, Rogerwilco
Entries are assessed across four core criteria:
-
Challenge&Market Context
Strategy&Execution
Impact&Measurable Results
Scalability&Industry Relevance
Spotlight on Past Winners
The 2024 CXAs celebrated game-changing work across sectors, including:
-
Liz Okomba, NCBA Bank – CX Leader of the Year
Digital Solutions Group – Best Customer Experience Team
NCBA Bank – Best Overall CX Solution
Kim Dalton&Greg Van Der Plank, ABSA Bank – Breaking Barriers in CX
Multichoice – Best Use of AI
Bilha Maina, NCBA Bank – Rising Star in CX
Telviva – Best Contact Centre Platform
Their stories inspired a room of 300+ CX professionals and reminded us of the power of people-led transformation.
Deadline Extended: 7 July 2025
Entries are open to individuals, teams, public sector departments, start-ups and multinationals across Africa. A free Tips&Tricks entry guide is available to help applicants structure their submissions.
Submit your Application:
Download the Tricks&Tips Guide:
Sponsorship Opportunities
A limited number of category sponsorships and on-site activations remain available. Sponsors benefit from on-stage visibility, branding across CXA campaigns, and direct access to Africa's leading customer-focused brands and professionals.
The CXAs are not just about awards - they're about spotlighting the real people, ideas, and initiatives shaping customer experience across Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Vuka Group.
To apply, book tickets or enquire about sponsorship e mail:
Legal Disclaimer:
