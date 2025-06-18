403
Russian Missile Strike Hits Kyiv, Kills Over Twenty
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Russia’s missile and drone assault on Kyiv on Tuesday has climbed to 23, with an additional 134 people wounded, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Wednesday.
A missile impact on a nine-story apartment block in the western Solomianskyi district caused at least 18 deaths and severely damaged the building. Rescue teams continued their search and recovery efforts at the scene into Wednesday, the emergency service reported.
Describing the attack, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine called it "likely the deadliest" strike on Ukraine’s capital in nearly a year.
In response, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced June 18 as a Day of Mourning for the city.
