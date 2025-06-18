Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Missile Strike Hits Kyiv, Kills Over Twenty

Russian Missile Strike Hits Kyiv, Kills Over Twenty


2025-06-18 04:55:34
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Russia’s missile and drone assault on Kyiv on Tuesday has climbed to 23, with an additional 134 people wounded, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Wednesday.

A missile impact on a nine-story apartment block in the western Solomianskyi district caused at least 18 deaths and severely damaged the building. Rescue teams continued their search and recovery efforts at the scene into Wednesday, the emergency service reported.

Describing the attack, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine called it "likely the deadliest" strike on Ukraine’s capital in nearly a year.

In response, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced June 18 as a Day of Mourning for the city.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109689348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search