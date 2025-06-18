Germany Legal Cannabis Market Report 2025-2030: Competitive Analysis Of The Cronos Group, Organigram, Tilray, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Synbiotic, Cansativa, Four 20 Pharma, And Avextra Pharma
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$37.15 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$85.64 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.0%
|Regions Covered
|Germany
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Germany Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Germany Legal Cannabis Market - Market Dynamics
3.3. Germany Legal Cannabis: Market Analysis Tools
3.4. Current Market Trends in Cannabis Industry
3.5. Regulatory Scenario
3.6. Cannabis Consumption Pattern Analysis
3.7. Guidelines and Requirements for Cannabis Cultivation
3.8. Cannabis Facility Design and Equipment Requirements
3.9. Reimbursement Policies in the Germany
Chapter 4. Germany Legal Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis, By Source, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1. Definition and Scope
4.2. Source Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Germany Legal Cannabis Market, by Source, 2018 to 2030
4.5. Marijuana
4.5.1. Marijuana Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Flower
4.5.3. Oil and Tinctures
4.6. Hemp
4.6.1. Hemp Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Hemp Oil
4.6.3. Industrial Hemp
Chapter 5. Germany Legal Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis, By Derivative, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.1. Definition and Scope
5.2. Derivative Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Germany Legal Cannabis Market, by Derivative, 2018 to 2030
5.5. CBD
5.6. THC
5.7. Others
Chapter 6. Germany Legal Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.1. Definition and Scope
6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Germany Legal Cannabis Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030
6.5. Medical Use
6.5.1. Medical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Cancer
6.5.3. Chronic Pain
6.5.4. Depression and Anxiety
6.5.5. Arthritis
6.5.6. Diabetes
6.5.7. Glaucoma
6.5.8. Migraines
6.5.9. Epilepsy
6.5.10. Multiple Sclerosis
6.5.11. AIDS
6.5.12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
6.5.13. Alzheimers's
6.5.14. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
6.5.15. Parkinson's
6.5.16. Tourettes
6.5.17. Others
6.6. Recreational Use
6.7. Industrial Use
Chapter 7. Germany Legal Cannabis Market: Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant's Categorization
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024
7.3. Strategy Mapping
7.4. Company Profiles
- The Cronos Group Organigram Holding, Inc Tilray Brands Canopy Growth Corporation Aurora Cannabis SynBiotic Cansativa GmbH DEMECAN Four 20 Pharma Avextra Pharma
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
German Legal Cannabis Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment