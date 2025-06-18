403
South Korea Reaffirms Commitment to UN Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) a South Korean news agency has reported that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting global peace initiatives led by the United Nations during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Their conversation took place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit, which convened in Alberta, Canada.
Amid intensifying conflicts—including the war in Gaza and a fast-developing confrontation between Israel and Iran, now entering its fifth day—Seoul emphasized its intent to deepen cooperation with the UN in advancing international peace.
President Lee stressed the necessity of global solidarity under UN leadership in addressing today’s multifaceted international crises. He assured Guterres that South Korea “would offer essential backing for the UN’s initiatives to advance worldwide peace and prosperity.”
Guterres, in turn, acknowledged Seoul’s ongoing contributions across various global priorities, including peacekeeping, human rights, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian development. He voiced confidence that South Korea would continue playing an active role in addressing global challenges through joint international cooperation.
Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Friday, when Israeli forces launched a wave of strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Tehran responded with missile attacks of its own, intensifying the confrontation between the two nations.
Israeli officials reported that at least 24 citizens have died and hundreds more have been injured as a result of Iran’s missile strikes.
Iranian authorities, meanwhile, claim that Israel’s attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 224 people and have left over 1,000 wounded.
In a separate conflict, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza—ignoring widespread international appeals for a ceasefire. Since launching its offensive in October 2023, the Israeli military has killed more than 55,400 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.
