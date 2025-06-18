403
Russia holds first Global Digital Forum
(MENAFN) Russia held its first-ever Global Digital Forum this week, bringing together government officials, business leaders, and international experts to explore topics like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technological collaboration.
The two-day event began Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod, a major Russian IT center, as part of the annual ‘Digitalization of Industrial Russia’ conference. Organizers reported thousands of participants from over 100 countries.
Dmitry Starostin, deputy chairman of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, told RT that the forum demonstrated Russia’s continued engagement with the global community, highlighting participation from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. He emphasized the importance of many nations aligning with Russia’s vision for digitalization and global IT development.
The forum included exhibitions, workshops, cultural programs, and sessions covering AI, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, and equitable access to digital technologies. Industry leaders and policymakers engaged in high-level discussions to share best practices and influence the global digital agenda. More than 100 agreements, memoranda, and IT contracts were signed during the event.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin noted Russia’s strong background in maintaining digital sovereignty, emphasizing the relevance of cooperation for developing nations seeking to bridge the “digital divide” with Western countries.
