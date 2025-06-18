Sweden Cards And Payments Market Opportunities And Risks Report, 2020-2024 & 2025-2029: Key Performance Indicators, Regulatory Policies, Fraud Prevention Strategies, And Rise Of Contactless Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyze trends, forecasts, and competitive landscapes in Sweden's cards and payment markets. Discover key performance indicators, regulatory policies, fraud prevention strategies, and the rise of contactless payments.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Sweden cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, cash, and direct debits during the review-period (2020-24e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025f-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Scope



Current and forecast values for each market in the Swedish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, cash, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Swedish cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Swedish cards and payments industry.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Sweden cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Sweden cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in Sweden cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Sweden. Gain insights into key regulations governing Sweden cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Merchant acquiring

6. Ecommerce Payments

7. In-store Payments

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bill Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix

Companies Featured



Swedbank

SEB

Svenska Handelsbanken

Ikano Bank

Nordea

Medmera Bank

ICA Banken

Skandia

Visa

American Express

Mastercard

PayPal

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Klarna

Swish Samsung Pay

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900