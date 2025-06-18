The Classic T-Shirt Company Introduces Best Practices For Organic Cotton Care

The Classic T-Shirt Company-

Every product from The Classic T-Shirt Company is handcrafted in Los Angeles using 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to rising customer interest in sustainable garment care, The Classic T-Shirt Company has released a new guide to support customers in caring for their organic cotton essentials with purpose and pride. The Classic T-Shirt Company's care guide outlines best practices for fabric care and answers common questions about how organic cotton behaves over time, particularly around shrinkage and wear. Rather than a technical manual, The Classic T-Shirt Company's care guide reflects the brand's commitment to mindful craftsmanship and sustainable luxury.“At The Classic T-Shirt Company, we believe that true luxury is built to last,” says Olga Garibian, Co-Founder.“This care guide is The Classic T-Shirt Company's way of helping customers preserve what they love, responsibly crafted in America and worn with pride.”Overview of Organic Cotton FabricOrganic cotton is grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified seeds. Its fibers retain natural qualities that differ from conventional cotton and influence how garments should be washed, dried, and stored.Key characteristics of organic cotton include:●Retention of natural fiber oils●Enhanced softness and breathability●Greater sensitivity to heat and agitation during laundering●Higher likelihood of shrinkage if not properly managedAddressing Fabric Behavior: Does Organic Cotton Shrink ?The question“does organic cotton shrink” is common among those new to organic fabrics. Unlike conventional cotton, organic cotton is not treated with chemical stabilizers or shrink-resistant agents. As a result, the fabric may contract when exposed to heat and moisture.Shrinkage is influenced by:●Washing temperature●Drying methods and heat exposure●Pre-shrinking practices during productionGarments washed in cold water and air-dried typically retain their shape and size. On the other hand, hot water and high dryer heat can lead to noticeable dimensional changes.How to Care for Organic Cotton : Washing and DryingProper care helps maintain the longevity and appearance of The Classic T-Shirt Company garments.Washing guidelines include:●Use cold or lukewarm water to minimize shrinkage●Avoid bleach or harsh detergents●Choose gentle or delicate wash cyclesDrying recommendations include:●Air drying is ideal for preserving the fabric's shape and softness●If using a dryer, select low or no-heat settings●Do not over-dry to avoid stress on fibersIroning and Storage TipsIroning organic cotton should be done at low to medium temperatures, as the fabric is heat-sensitive. To prevent fading and fiber wear, store garments in a cool, dry space away from sunlight.Fabric Treatment and Pre-shrinkingPre-shrinking is not commonly used in organic cotton to preserve the integrity of the fabric. This approach reflects The Classic T-Shirt Company's commitment to preserving fabric integrity. Each garment is made in Los Angeles using GOTS-certified organic cotton, free from synthetic chemicals or stabilizers. This results in fabric that behaves naturally and requires conscious care to manage minor changes such as shrinkage over time.Environmental Impact and Fabric StewardshipChoosing organic cotton reflects a move toward low-impact, sustainable textile practices. Since the fabric is untreated and sensitive to external factors, it requires gentle care. This reinforces The Classic T-Shirt Company's focus on sustainability through education and responsible wear.GOTS-Certified, Handmade, and Made in Los AngelesEvery product from The Classic T-Shirt Company is handcrafted in Los Angeles using 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. This handmade quality reflects a Southern California lifestyle and supports ethical production methods. By avoiding synthetic additives, each piece delivers a soft, timeless experience grounded in authenticity and durability.About The Classic T-Shirt CompanyThe Classic T-Shirt Company creates luxury garments made entirely from GOTS-certified organic cotton. Each item is crafted in Los Angeles using ethical labor and low-impact processes. The brand maintains a high standard for quality, favoring softness, longevity, and clean materials over synthetic treatments. Product care guidance is shared to help extend the life of each garment and preserve the fabric's natural beauty.Through sustainable sourcing and local manufacturing, The Classic T-Shirt Company promotes mindful ownership and care of organic cotton clothing.To explore The Classic T-Shirt Company's care guide, visit theclassictshirt/pages/care.Press Contact:Email: ...Phone: (646) 676-2889

