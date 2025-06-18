Trump Says 'We' Have Control Of Iran's Skies

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON/TEHRAN - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "we" have control of the skies over Iran as questions grew over whether the United States will join Israel's strikes against the Islamic republic.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump said on Truth Social, hailing the use of US-made weaponry although without explicitly mentioning Israel. "Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA."

rump said Tuesday that the United States would not kill Iran's supreme leader "for now" but warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against further attacks, as he appeared to demand Tehran's unconditional surrender.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there -- We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said on Truth Social.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" said Trump, later posting a message saying: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Israel said Tuesday it targeted military sites in Iran and killed a senior commander in fresh strikes, prompting Tehran to fire missiles in retaliation on the fifth day of escalating clashes between the arch foes.

Iran announced new wave of attacks on Israel later on the day, with air raid sirens activated in southern parts of Israel including in a town home to a nuclear power plant.

The early evening alert was dropped after 16 minutes including in the town of Dimona where residents were advised "that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces", according to a military statement.

Israel has maintained a policy of ambiguity about its nuclear programme, and the Dimona plant officially focuses on research and energy provision.

The warning came hours after a previous salvo from Iran targeting coastal hub of Tel Aviv and the north.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted "most" of those projectiles.

Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the morning on Tuesday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel following missile launches from Iran, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said it killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shamdani in an overnight strike on a "command centre in the heart of Tehran", four days after he replaced Golam Ali Rashid, who was killed in an Israeli strike.

Trump has insisted Washington was not involved in the initial strikes and has repeatedly declined to say whether the United States will support the Israeli military action.

After earlier calling for talks, Trump issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform: "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" He then left a Group of Seven summit in Canada early to return to Washington.

On his arrival back in the United States, Trump said he was aiming for a "real end" to the conflict, and not just a ceasefire.

"I'm not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire," Trump told reporters, adding that he wanted a "complete give-up" by Iran.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the United States was deploying "additional capabilities" to the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left Southeast Asia Monday, scrapping a planned Vietnam port call, amid reports it was heading to the region.

China accused Trump of "pouring oil" on the conflict.

"Making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict," said foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.