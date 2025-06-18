India Allocates 200Th Coal Block To Boost Private Sector Role In Energy Reforms

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Ministry of Coal has achieved a landmark milestone by allocating its 200th coal block-Marwatola‐II in Madhya Pradesh-to Singhal Business Pvt Ltd, underscoring a strategic shift toward bold sectoral reforms.

This expansion marks a critical stage in India's long‐term energy self‐sufficiency efforts and reinforcing private sector participation in what was traditionally a state‐dominated domain.

The 2020 launch of commercial coal block auctions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi paved the way for this breakthrough, opening the coal industry to private investors.

The coal ministry has rolled out several transformative measures to create a more investor‐friendly environment: a streamlined single‐window clearance mechanism, digital governance, and rigorous monitoring tools.

These measures aim to dismantle existing bottlenecks, speed up project execution, and foster transparency.

The allocation of Marwatola‐II is emblematic of India's strategy to rebalance its energy mix, reduce dependency on imports, and fortify national energy security.

The coal ministry emphasised that this milestone enhances not just coal production, but also propels economic growth and enables greater strategic autonomy.

For private firms, the impact is significant. The expansion of coal block allocations enhances access to key industrial inputs, especially for non‐power sectors.

Industry stakeholders have expressed strong confidence, encouraged by the government's commitment to expedite the operationalisation of allocated blocks.

Looking ahead, the government is expected to continue its trajectory of reforms-with more auction rounds scheduled and additional incentives under development.

The dual objectives are clear: ramp up domestic coal output while integrating sustainability and modern governance in resource management.

