Global Sea Turtle Day Is Commemorated In Costa Rica
The climate crisis is threatening the survival of sea turtles in the ocean, due to rising temperatures and sand levels, which affect the sex ratio (the hatchlings are all born female), alter migration routes, and raise sea levels, which flood nests.
Longline fishing-yes, that industry that took the Costa Rican environment minister to the UNOC to France to clean up their image-is a type of fishing that indiscriminately captures thousands of turtles, who are caught on hooks and drown.Honoring Jairo Mora
Today we honor Jairo Mora, a sea turtle guardian, who gave his life defending them, and all the people and NGOs who continue to fight for their conservation today.Of the world's seven species of sea turtles, six are endangered:
Leatherback Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea):
Globally vulnerable, but critically endangered in the Pacific.
Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata):
Critically endangered
Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas):
Endangered
Loggerhead Turtle (Caretta caretta):
Vulnerable, but endangered in some regions.
Olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea):
Vulnerable
Kemp's ridley turtle (Lepidochelys kempii):
Critically endangered
Flatback Turtle (Natator depressus):Data deficient, but considered vulnerable due to its limited distribution->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment