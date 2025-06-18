Global Sea Turtle Day Is Commemorated In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Sea turtles are ancient creatures that have inhabited our oceans for more than 100 million years. These guardians of the sea need protected coasts, calm beaches, and healthy ecosystems to nest and survive.

The climate crisis is threatening the survival of sea turtles in the ocean, due to rising temperatures and sand levels, which affect the sex ratio (the hatchlings are all born female), alter migration routes, and raise sea levels, which flood nests.

Longline fishing-yes, that industry that took the Costa Rican environment minister to the UNOC to France to clean up their image-is a type of fishing that indiscriminately captures thousands of turtles, who are caught on hooks and drown.

Today we honor Jairo Mora, a sea turtle guardian, who gave his life defending them, and all the people and NGOs who continue to fight for their conservation today.

Leatherback Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea):

Globally vulnerable, but critically endangered in the Pacific.

Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata):

Critically endangered

Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas):

Endangered

Loggerhead Turtle (Caretta caretta):

Vulnerable, but endangered in some regions.

Olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea):

Vulnerable

Kemp's ridley turtle (Lepidochelys kempii):

Critically endangered

Flatback Turtle (Natator depressus):

Data deficient, but considered vulnerable due to its limited distribution-

